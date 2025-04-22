Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Good Morning America
EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' in Turmoil! How Panic and Loathing Behind Scenes is Leaving Stars Tortured and Fearing Brutal Jobs Bloodbath

Good Morning America stars fear brutal job cuts as turmoil and loathing grow behind the scenes.

April 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Things ain't great at Good Morning America – with recent layoffs, lower ratings, and insiders dishing about internal unrest and fears over job security, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Early last month, 200 staffers – including GMA3 executive producer Catherine McKenzie – were shown the door, and control of the show shifted to the production team that oversees the first two hours of the program.

good morning america stars fear job cuts behind scenes turmoil
Catherine McKenzie's exit marked a major shake-up as 'GMA3' lost control to the flagship team.

"Everybody's got their heads on a swivel – including the stars of the show," shared a concerned insider, despite network assurances that the layoffs are now complete.

GMA has dominated the morning-show ratings for nearly a decade but has been losing ground to rival Today in recent months, with the gap between them closing in January to just 16,000 viewers.

The ship has been listing ever since its family-friendly reputation took a massive hit in 2022 when anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got another opportunity that came along."

good morning america stars fear job cuts behind scenes turmoil
Tension rose when Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan resisted added duties.

Making things more tense, recent reports said Stephanopoulos and fellow anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan balked at taking a bigger role in the troubled third hour of the show, which network sources denied.

An ABC spokesperson insisted in a statement: "The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."

Still, sources insist that the high-priced mainstays at GMA are feeling nervous.

good morning america stars fear job cuts behind scenes turmoil
Network execs are clashing with talent, calling out 'prima donna' behavior behind the scenes.

"It's a different landscape and network execs have little patience for prima donnas," shared a source.

Despite the dire reports, a network insider insists ratings are flat across the board and it's STILL a good morning at ABC.

