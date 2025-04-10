EXCLUSIVE: TV Two-Timers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Dreams of Star-Studded Wedding 'Doomed' – As Celebs 'Will Throw Invites in the Trash'

Two-timing lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked engagement rumors when Robach was spotted sporting a giant sparkler at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's dreams of a big, splashy wedding may turn into a nightmare as their old celeb "friends" are set to RSVP "no thanks."

Holmes, 47, and Robach, 52, who were both married to other people when their relationship was exposed in 2022, are hoping to get married in the swanky Hamptons, although a date has not yet been set.

"They've been hinting about a wedding for some time and now they're telling friends it's finally happening," our source said. "They want to throw themselves the biggest, most sumptuous showbiz wedding of the year that will attract a lot of attention and show the world they're still mixing it with major bold-faced names."