EXCLUSIVE: TV Two-Timers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Dreams of Star-Studded Wedding 'Doomed' – As Celebs 'Will Throw Invites in the Trash'
Two-timing lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked engagement rumors when Robach was spotted sporting a giant sparkler at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's dreams of a big, splashy wedding may turn into a nightmare as their old celeb "friends" are set to RSVP "no thanks."
Holmes, 47, and Robach, 52, who were both married to other people when their relationship was exposed in 2022, are hoping to get married in the swanky Hamptons, although a date has not yet been set.
"They've been hinting about a wedding for some time and now they're telling friends it's finally happening," our source said. "They want to throw themselves the biggest, most sumptuous showbiz wedding of the year that will attract a lot of attention and show the world they're still mixing it with major bold-faced names."
So far, their guest list is running into the hundreds and includes Hollywood and Broadway stars and other high-profile people such as Martha Stewart.
"Amy wants to invite their Good Morning America friends Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, and The View ladies because Sara Haines was so supportive during the tough months after ABC fired them," an insider shared. "There are lots of others they want to invite simply because having them there will make them look important and high-class – but it's not going to happen.
"They're going to have trouble getting the guests they want to come.
"Very few people in their circle or outside of it want to go, so they plan on making some excuse or ignoring the RSVP entirely.
"The truth is they're not regarded well in those circles and are seen as a bit of a joke and overexposed with their podcast. A lot of people are rolling their eyes at the way they've conducted themselves.
"They'll be lucky if they get a handful of guests. The whole thing has disaster written all over it. It's every couple's nightmare to be stood up by their friends."
Our source went on: "They might be able to turn things around by being humbler and sorrier for the upset they've caused, but they have no intention of doing that.
"They don't think they've done anything wrong. They think all they did was fall in love. Unfortunately, people have had it with their 'love story.'
"They would be better off if they eloped, but they're stubbornly clinging to the idea of showy nuptials."