CNN Ripped Apart After Network Brands Accused Killer Luigi Mangione a 'Morally Good Man' — As Trump Calls For Suspect to Be Slapped With Death Penalty

Split photo of Luigi Mangione, Taylor Lorenz
Source: MEGA;CNN

Luigi Mangione was praised by Taylor Lorenz on CNN.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

CNN is hearing it from viewers, after a segment branded accused killer Luigi Mangione a "morally good man."

Former New York Times reporter and current influencer Taylor Lorenz had no problem at all defending the 26-year-old, who will soon stand trial in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ceo assassin suspect luigi mangione home movie sex tapes
Source: MEGA

Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

During a segment with network host Donie O'Sullivan, Lorenz explained why some are in Mangione's corner, especially women.

She said: "You're gonna see women especially that feel like, 'oh my God, here's this man who's a revolutionary, who's famous, who's handsome, who's young, who's smart, he's a person that seems like this morally good man,' which is hard to find."

Lorenz also called out those who are shocked to see all of Mangione's fans.

"It's hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning (supporting) a murderer when this is the United States of America – as if we don't lionize criminals," the journalist said.

"As if we don't stan murderers of all sorts. We give them Netflix shows," Lorenz said referring to the countless shows focused on killers including Jeffrey Dahmer.

While Lorenz stood firm in her thoughts, the same couldn't be said about viewers who quickly raged.

One person said on social media: "Morally good man? Luigi murdered a man in cold blood. Tell his family he is morally good."

Another cried: "So shooting a guy in the back is now considered morally good from the darlings on the left?" while a user said, "Someone who walks up and shoots someone in the head is not morally good."

Others were in Lorenz's corner, as one person reacted: "Insurance companies denying claims probably cause more deaths per year in the US than Luigi did."

mangione
Source: MEGA

The 26-year-old accused murderer has plenty of fans in his corner.

Many have defended Mangione, however, including popular comic Bill Burr.

In January, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 56-year-old praised Mangione's suspected crime and said: “CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just gonna keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus"

"Yes! Free Luigi!”

Mangione was charged with the murder of Thompson – who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024 – following a five-day manhunt.

When found by authorities, the Ivy league graduate allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.

Mangione – who has claimed he was not properly read his Miranda rights – has pleaded not guilty to state charges and has not yet been required to enter a plea on the federal charges.

bill maher wild luigi mangione gen z joke unitedhealth ceo killer
Source: MEGA

The ivy league graduate has been referred to as 'hot con.'

If convicted, President Trump wants to make sure Mangione finds himself on death row. On April 1, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thompson's murder was "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America."

"After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again," she said.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo does not agree.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to want to see Mangione on death row if convicted.

On Friday, April 11, Agnifilo asked a federal judge to stop the government from seeking the death penalty if he’s convicted of federal charges.

She said: "When the United States plans to kill one of its citizens, it must follow statutory and internal procedures. Mangione seeks Court intervention now not merely because the Government has failed to follow these procedures but because it has abandoned them."

