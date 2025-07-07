'Good Morning America' Bloodbath: Co-Host to Exit in Shock Show Switch While Mystery Surrounds Around Another Star Goes Missing

Earlier this year, it was reported how GMA dominated the morning-show ratings for nearly a decade – but the program was losing viewers to rival Today.

As ratings continued to struggle, it was reported how anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were not on board with making the switch to appear during the troubled third hour of the show.

An ABC spokesperson denied the rumors and insisted in a statement: "The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."

With the rumors swirling about their shaky futures, sources insist that the high-priced mainstays at GMA are feeling nervous.

"It's a different landscape, and network execs have little patience for prima donnas," shared a source at the time.