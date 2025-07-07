'Good Morning America' Bloodbath: Co-Host to Exit in Shock Show Switch While Mystery Surrounds Around Another Star Goes Missing
A Good Morning America bloodbath has been brewing, with yet another co-host expected to make a shocking exit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the latest behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the morning show anchors – while mystery surrounds another missing star.
Show Switch
According to Status News, a big shakeup is occurring at GMA3, and co-host Eva Pilgrim is reportedly set to leave the famous news program.
With an announcement allegedly coming soon, reports are claiming the famous host is heading to Inside Edition following Deborah Norville's shocking exit after three decades on the show.
Norville announced her departure in April, stating she was moving on after her "milestone" anniversary with the program, and her last episode will air on May 21, 2025.
Viewers of the morning program have also been questioning DeMarco Morgan's future – especially because he hasn't anchored in weeks.
In early April, an insider revealed to The Post that GMA3's anchors Morgan and Pilgrim, may be getting booted by ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic due to the poor ratings and replaced.
The source added: "GMA3 won't be there at the end of the summer."
Show Issues
As viewers may remember, Morgan and Pilgrim were brought in as replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in 2023 after reports of their affair were leaked to the public.
Holmes and Robach were fired from the news program.
Back in March, it was reported ABC "entirely gutted" the staff working on the third hour of the show, also known as GMA3.
The executive producer, Catherine McKenzie, was part of the layoffs that eventually led to a grim atmosphere, and the cuts were equivalent to "a massacre."
'GMA' vs. 'Today'
Earlier this year, it was reported how GMA dominated the morning-show ratings for nearly a decade – but the program was losing viewers to rival Today.
As ratings continued to struggle, it was reported how anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were not on board with making the switch to appear during the troubled third hour of the show.
An ABC spokesperson denied the rumors and insisted in a statement: "The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George and Michael have been on before and they will continue to be featured."
With the rumors swirling about their shaky futures, sources insist that the high-priced mainstays at GMA are feeling nervous.
"It's a different landscape, and network execs have little patience for prima donnas," shared a source at the time.
As the famous ABC morning show loses viewers to the rival network, an insider told us" "Their dominance in the ratings has wavered, so every aspect of the show is being looked at under a microscope."
They added how "everyone" involved in the show is feeling the pressure.
The insider said: "Every day used to be an automatic win over Today for GMA, and that's not the case anymore. Everyone's nervous – especially the on-air talent. Other networks are laying people off, and some people at GMA are half expecting, half fearing the ax will fall on them, too."