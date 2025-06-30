EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Love Rats T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Secretly on Rocks' and 'Packing on PDAs in 'Sham Show of Unity'

Infamous GMA love cheats Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pile on the PDA whenever they're out and about – but insiders told RadarOnline.com it's just a desperate bid to save face after their scandalous affair made them national laughingstocks!

"They're trying way too hard to prove they're still a couple, but the whole thing reeks of damage control," our source said – adding: "Honestly, it's embarrassing."

The disgraced couple shocked guests at a formal event in New York on June 2 when a source said they saw Holmes openly fondling Robach's backside.