EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' Love Rats T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Secretly on Rocks' and 'Packing on PDAs in 'Sham Show of Unity'
Infamous GMA love cheats Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pile on the PDA whenever they're out and about – but insiders told RadarOnline.com it's just a desperate bid to save face after their scandalous affair made them national laughingstocks!
"They're trying way too hard to prove they're still a couple, but the whole thing reeks of damage control," our source said – adding: "Honestly, it's embarrassing."
The disgraced couple shocked guests at a formal event in New York on June 2 when a source said they saw Holmes openly fondling Robach's backside.
Public Shame
One onlooker even claimed the 47-year-old newsman was "putting his hand down" his 52-year-old paramour's pants.
As readers know, these deviant displays come three years after the sexed-up pair were busted swapping spit behind the scenes at ABC's Good Morning America, even though both of them were then married to other people.
Their headline-making affair got them axed from their gigs on the show, then they both divorced their longtime spouses. But according to insiders, they underestimated the public fallout of the affair.
"They thought they'd weather the storm and come out stronger, maybe even get their own talk show, but instead, they've created this horrific image of themselves, and there's no easy way to walk it back," our source added.
'Showmance'
And sources say their relationship is a far cry from the romantic fantasy they're so desperate to project.
"Most people in their world are saying their happy-couple act is a total sham, but they don't have any choice but to keep it up because they've turned themselves into pariahs. And now they're stuck trying to convince the world it was all worth it," said a source.
"They know they're a punchline, and the sad part is, they're faking happiness to avoid more humiliation."
Insiders also behind the scenes, tension is mounting, despite their "performative" displays of affection and lovey-dovey vacation snaps.
One told us: "There's definitely trouble between them, but they know they can't split without looking even more ridiculous than they already do."