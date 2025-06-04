TJ Holmes 'Put His Hand Down Amy Robach's Pants' In 'Disgusting' PDA Display as Fired ABC Stars Leave Partygoers in Shock
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are still making noise, but not for the best reason, as they're being called out for getting hot and heavy during a classy party in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fired Good Morning America stars couldn't keep their hands off one another, leaving plenty of party guests in shock.
Cover Your Eyes!
Numerous attendees, during a tourism event for the Caribbean island of Nevison at Paley Center For Media, were said to have witnessed just how much the former TV stars are into one another.
"They were talking to someone and TJ was just putting his hand down (Robach's) pants," one source revealed.
Another added: "From the top of her shorts, he was sliding his hand down to physically feel her butt. I saw him try to slide into her shorts. It felt super inappropriate to do right there in front of everyone."
'Shocking' Display
The pair's very affectionate behavior started on the red carpet, according to another partygoer: "At one point, she grabbed his a--. I remember being shocked that she would go that far. Then I saw him put his thumb in her waistband during the photo exhibition."
Holmes and Robach's cushy jobs on ABC fell apart in 2022 after their affair was revealed, as the two – who were married to other people at the time – were booted from the network the following year, despite going public with their romance.
Holmes' ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robach's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, even ended up dating one another, as both were left bonding over the pain of a cheating spouse.
Following all of the drama that rocked the news landscape, Robach, 47, and Holmes, 52, are not looking to take the next step in their relationship just yet.
"There is no urgency in the sense that I'm 51 years old. I don’t need to rush into anything," Robach said in an episode of her podcast, Amy & TJ.
She continued: "I think I have rushed into everything in my life up until now. But, he knows I wanna get married, and I know he wants to get married."
When they do decide to tie the knot, Robach and Holmes are said to want a massive, star-studded wedding, but they should not expect their previous celebrity friends to attend, according to sources.
"They've been hinting about a wedding for some time, and now they're telling friends it's finally happening," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "They want to throw themselves the biggest, most sumptuous showbiz wedding of the year that will attract a lot of attention and show the world they're still mixing it with major bold-faced names."
They continued: "Amy wants to invite their Good Morning America friends Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, and The View ladies because Sara Haines was so supportive during the tough months after ABC fired them.
"There are lots of others they want to invite simply because having them there will make them look important and high-class, but it's not going to happen."
The insider claimed the ex-hosts will "have trouble getting the guests they want to come," and added: "They'll be lucky if they get a handful of guests. The whole thing has disaster written all over it. It's every couple's nightmare to be stood up by their friends."