ABC Shakes Up 'Good Morning America' Lineup Again In Brutal Move — As Show's Beloved Co-Anchor Leaves Network

Rumors had been swirling for months that the pair could soon get the boot due to low ratings. On Monday, ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic told staffers in a memo that Morgan was leaving not only the show, but the news division as well.

According to the memo, Karamehmedovic revealed Morgan "has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News."

The memo continues: "His devotion to journalism and sharing with others is evident in everything he touches. We thank him for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and look forward to celebrating his next chapter soon."

Meanwhile, his partner Pilgrim is heading to CBS' Inside Edition following Deborah Norville's shocking exit after three decades on the show.

Norville announced her departure in April, stating she was moving on after her "milestone" anniversary with the program, and her last episode will air on May 21, 2025.