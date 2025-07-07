ABC Shakes Up 'Good Morning America' Lineup Again In Brutal Move — As Show's Beloved Co-Anchor Leaves Network
The turmoil at Good Morning America continues, RadarOnline.com can report, as ABC has announced new anchors will take over the GMA3 afternoon hour.
Both Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan are out, soon to be replaced by a rotation of anchors and correspondents from the flagship program.
Rumors had been swirling for months that the pair could soon get the boot due to low ratings. On Monday, ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic told staffers in a memo that Morgan was leaving not only the show, but the news division as well.
According to the memo, Karamehmedovic revealed Morgan "has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News."
The memo continues: "His devotion to journalism and sharing with others is evident in everything he touches. We thank him for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and look forward to celebrating his next chapter soon."
Meanwhile, his partner Pilgrim is heading to CBS' Inside Edition following Deborah Norville's shocking exit after three decades on the show.
Norville announced her departure in April, stating she was moving on after her "milestone" anniversary with the program, and her last episode will air on May 21, 2025.
Replacement Players
Morgan and Pilgrim were brought in as replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in 2023 after reports of their affair were leaked to the public, and the two were subsequently fired.
Morgan, 47, joined the network in 2022 and was quickly tapped to join a rotation of hosts for GMA3 after the scandal.
In May 2023, he and Pilgrim, 42, were named permanent co-hosts of the show with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
Back in March, it was reported ABC "entirely gutted" the staff working on the third hour of the show, also known as GMA3.
Executive producer Catherine McKenzie was part of the layoffs that eventually led to a grim atmosphere, and the cuts were called the equivalent of a "massacre."
Come Together
While the network had danced around confirming the fate of Morgan and Pilgrim's careers, a spokesperson for ABC News has previously emphasized the network is working toward bringing all of their staffers together, promising that even heavyweights Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos could make an afternoon appearance.
The representative said: "What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team, and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour.
"The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise. Robin, George, and Michael have been on before, and they will continue to be featured."
Under Pressure
Sources insist that the high-priced trio aren't in a rush to move to a new timeframe, but have little say in the matter.
"It's a different landscape, and network execs have little patience for prima donnas," shared a source at the time.
As the famous ABC morning show loses viewers to rival network NBC, an insider told us "Their dominance in the ratings has wavered, so every aspect of the show is being looked at under a microscope."
Now everyone involved in the show is reportedly feeling the pressure.
The insider said: "Every day used to be an automatic win over Today for GMA, and that's not the case anymore. Everyone's nervous – especially the on-air talent. Other networks are laying people off, and some people at GMA are half expecting, half fearing the ax will fall on them, too."