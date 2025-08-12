The Kremlin hit back at the country after UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned Putin cannot be trusted "as far as you could throw him," and added Britain would stand with Kyiv until there was a "just" peace. This comes as concerns have grown that Ukraine's future will be determined without any input from President Volodymyr Zelensky or NATO allies, a fear that Russia is not all about.

"We note the incessant attempts by London and some of its partners to disrupt a peaceful resolution of the conflict [that can be reached] by addressing its root causes," Russia's embassy in London said in a statement.

It continued: "This is clearly demonstrated by the statements and activities of the British leadership in the run-up to the Russian-American summit in Alaska. Such a policy once again confirms the opportunistic approach of the European capitals, which are counting on continuing to use Ukraine as an anti-Russian battering ram."

According to the embassy, Putin is "open to settling the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic means... We are talking about a lasting and long-term peace, which can only be achieved by eradicating the root causes of the crisis."