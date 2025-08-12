Trump's 'They’re Eating the Dogs' Comment Was Real, Republican Firebrand Laura Loomer Insists … as She Claims She Has the Police Report to Prove It
Laura Loomer has claimed she personally handed Donald Trump a police report she said proves his infamous "they're eating the dogs" remark during the 2024 presidential debate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She claimed the document backed up the rumor and said the president immediately asked if it was real when she presented it to him mid-flight.
The revelation came in newly unsealed testimony from Loomer’s defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher, who had joked on air she’d been romantically involved with the former president.
Under oath, Loomer detailed her continued close access to Trump, saying she had visited Mar-a-Lago “20, 30 times,” texted with him directly, flown on his private jet, and even submitted a résumé and cover letter for a job in his administration.
It was aboard the same jet she testified about how Trump asked her about the migrant pet-eating rumor after the debate.
“Is this real?,” she claimed he asked.
Loomer also claimed she then showed him what she said was a police report to confirm the story.
Loomer Insisted 'They're Eating The Pets'
The September 10, 2024 Harris–Trump face-off had gone viral for the bizarre exchange, in which Trump alleged: “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”
Harris laughed as he spoke, and moderator David Muir quickly followed up by noting city officials told ABC News there were “no credible reports” of pets being harmed by members of the immigrant community.
The Springfield story has since become a favorite talking point among MAGA hardliners, despite JD Vance once admitting he had to create stories about such claims to generate media attention.
Loomer’s deposition didn’t stop with the pet-eating saga.
She also dished on a simmering MAGA catfight between herself and Marjorie Taylor Greene, claiming Trump’s staff “can’t stand” the Georgia congresswoman and Greene is “very jealous” of her.
Loomer's Deposition Rages On
The deposition’s backdrop is as colorful as the testimony itself. Loomer is suing Maher over his quip suggesting she had slept with Trump, which she says caused her reputational damage and cost her an opportunity to work for his 2024 campaign.
Maher’s legal team grilled her on her history of inflammatory statements, seemingly to show her reputation could not be damaged by Maher's jokes.
While the newly unsealed details may bolster Trump loyalists’ belief in his Springfield remarks, they also underscore how quickly unverified claims can ricochet through political circles and how some in the GOP are willing to embrace them despite official denials.
With her testimony now part of the public record, Loomer’s account adds yet another twist to a story that began as a viral debate soundbite and now sits in between political theater and conspiracy-fueled folklore.