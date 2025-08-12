Trump's 'They’re Eating the Dogs' Comment Was Real, Republican Firebrand Laura Loomer Insists … as She Claims She Has the Police Report to Prove It

The revelation came in newly unsealed testimony from Loomer’s defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher, who had joked on air she’d been romantically involved with the former president.

Under oath, Loomer detailed her continued close access to Trump, saying she had visited Mar-a-Lago “20, 30 times,” texted with him directly, flown on his private jet, and even submitted a résumé and cover letter for a job in his administration.

It was aboard the same jet she testified about how Trump asked her about the migrant pet-eating rumor after the debate.

“Is this real?,” she claimed he asked.

Loomer also claimed she then showed him what she said was a police report to confirm the story.