MAGA Catfight Explodes as Laura Loomer Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'Jealous' and Hated by Trump's Staff in Unsealed Deposition in Bill Maher Defamation Case
A fierce battle between two of the GOP’s most notorious firebrands, Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene, has intensified as shocking details emerge from Loomer’s recently unsealed deposition in her defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher, after the TV host accused her of having an affair with Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com has learned Loomer, the far-right provocateur known for her incendiary rhetoric and close ties to the controversial president, dropped a bombshell about Greene during the deposition.
When pressed about her controversial comments and reputation, Loomer revealed Trump's staff reportedly told her they "can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene" and Greene is “very jealous” of her.
The feud between Loomer and Greene goes beyond courtroom drama; it’s a bitter public rivalry fueled by accusations, insults, and political grudges.
More Than Politics
The two have a long history of trading blows, and their ongoing battle could be leading to a civil war in conservative politics.
The latest clash traces back to a heated dispute over U.S.-Israel relations.
Recently, Loomer publicly accused Greene of repeatedly asking her to connect her with Jewish donors, claiming Greene was “angry she was iced out by the White House" and Trump's administration wanted little to do with the Georgia congresswoman.
The conservative mouthpiece went on to suggest Greene “was more than happy to beg Jews for money," a sharp jab in a war marked by mutual contempt.
Greene fired back with a fiery statement, calling Loomer a liar who "routinely lies about me" and accusing her of damaging fellow Republicans.
She questioned Loomer’s motives and funding, alleging the conspiracy theorist is "not MAGA, she is MIGA," and criticized Loomer's claims of journalism and self-employment.
Greene also accused Loomer of abusing her position and spreading manipulated propaganda.
Loomer responded in kind with a blistering social media tirade, accusing Greene of infidelity and hypocrisy.
She referenced Greene's alleged affairs with a "tantric sex guru" and gym manager, sarcastically questioning how the politician could claim to be a Christian while "wrecking her marriage like a whore."
Loomer Defends Herself In Deposition
The deposition also reveals how Loomer claims her rising profile in Trumpworld was sabotaged.
Loomer testified the president himself was initially impressed by her reporting on Ron DeSantis and even invited her to Mar-a-Lago, instructing his chief of staff to hire her.
However, Loomer claimed Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita told her she was no longer welcome on the campaign due to the “media frenzy” sparked by Maher’s joke.
Throughout the deposition, Loomer defended her history of controversial comments, and denied accusations suggesting Maher’s joke could not have caused additional harm given her already infamous online presence.