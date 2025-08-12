MAGA Catfight Explodes as Laura Loomer Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'Jealous' and Hated by Trump's Staff in Unsealed Deposition in Bill Maher Defamation Case

A fierce battle between two of the GOP’s most notorious firebrands, Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene, has intensified as shocking details emerge from Loomer’s recently unsealed deposition in her defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher, after the TV host accused her of having an affair with Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com has learned Loomer, the far-right provocateur known for her incendiary rhetoric and close ties to the controversial president, dropped a bombshell about Greene during the deposition.