Prince Andrew 'Too Terrified' to Return to the United States — as Lawmakers Press for Him to Provide Testimony Under Oath About His Friendship With Twisted Sex Fiend Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew wasn't just friends with Epstein; he welcomed the convicted sex offender into the royal family and the sacred space of the Royal Box at Ascot on Ladies’ Day.

Now, U.S. lawmakers want to talk with him as part of their ongoing Epstein investigation. But the Duke of York, once nicknamed "Air Miles Andy" for his jet-set lifestyle, is apparently in no rush to set foot on U.S. soil.

"America isn’t safe for him," one Washington insider told the Daily Mirror. "And with Epstein’s shadow still looming, it may never be again."

Andrew has faced years of scandal over his association with Epstein, including allegations by one of the pedophile’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, that he sexually abused her when she was 17. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022 for a reported $16million without admitting liability.

The insider added: "If Prince Andrew sets foot on US soil again, he will be met with an avalanche of political, legal, and media scrutiny. He knows it, and so does Buckingham Palace.

"The safest option for him is to stay put in Britain and hope the storm dies down. But it won’t."