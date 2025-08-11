Prince Andrew 'Too Terrified' to Return to the United States — as Lawmakers Press for Him to Provide Testimony Under Oath About His Friendship With Twisted Sex Fiend Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Andrew is wanted for questioning about his relationship with sex fiend Jeffrey Epstein.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced royal is "too scared" to enter America – and may be wise to be hesitant.
Andrew wasn't just friends with Epstein; he welcomed the convicted sex offender into the royal family and the sacred space of the Royal Box at Ascot on Ladies’ Day.
Now, U.S. lawmakers want to talk with him as part of their ongoing Epstein investigation. But the Duke of York, once nicknamed "Air Miles Andy" for his jet-set lifestyle, is apparently in no rush to set foot on U.S. soil.
"America isn’t safe for him," one Washington insider told the Daily Mirror. "And with Epstein’s shadow still looming, it may never be again."
Andrew has faced years of scandal over his association with Epstein, including allegations by one of the pedophile’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, that he sexually abused her when she was 17. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022 for a reported $16million without admitting liability.
The insider added: "If Prince Andrew sets foot on US soil again, he will be met with an avalanche of political, legal, and media scrutiny. He knows it, and so does Buckingham Palace.
"The safest option for him is to stay put in Britain and hope the storm dies down. But it won’t."
Andrew and Epstein's Bizarre Connection
Andrew’s military titles and patronages have been stripped from him, and he has long ceased all official royal duties in the wake of his Epstein scandal.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Despite his denials, his close ties to Epstein remain one of the most damaging episodes in modern royal history."
On June 22, 2000, Epstein was a guest of Andrew's at the Royal Box at Ascot on Ladies’ Day. Also in attendance that day were Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.
Epstein's Royal Experiences
Ascot’s Royal Box is strictly invitation-only, typically reserved for close friends and senior guests of the monarch. The fact Epstein, a financier already with a questionable reputation at the time, was present has sparked renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s judgment and the true depths of their friendship.
At the time, the Duke had already been photographed with Epstein at other royal locations. Perverted Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges, was invited to Balmoral in 1999 and Windsor Castle in 2001. He also attended a shooting weekend at Sandringham that December. All are private royal residences, entry to which requires an invitation from a senior royal.
Sources close to the Royal Household said the Queen, who died in 2022, would have been "horrified" had she known the extent of Epstein's crimes or his presence in her inner sanctum.
Photo Memories
A photo of the shocking moment was later given pride of place in Epstein’s New York house of horrors, where underage girls were trafficked and abused.
The image, which sources say was displayed prominently in a hallway of Epstein’s labyrinthine $80million Manhattan townhouse, has become a symbol of the disgraced financier's access to the highest levels of power.
"This was no accident," said a source with knowledge of the layout of the residence. "That picture was meant to be seen; it was a trophy for Jeffrey. Being seen in the Royal Box with Andrew, the Queen, and her mother there too sent a very loud message about his access to the highest corridors of power on the planet."