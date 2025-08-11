Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Prince Harry Extends Another Olive Branch to Royal Family As He Fights to Worm His Way Back Into Folds of The Firm

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is doing all he can to be welcomed back into his family.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is set to invite his estranged father, King Charles, and other senior royals to the Invictus Games in 2027 – in another sniveling move to try and worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, is now convinced his life in the U.S. with his diva wife Meghan Markle, 43, is so "doomed" he needs to be back in The Firm – immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

'Smacks Of Desperation'

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Harry is said to be considering inviting King Charles to the 2027 Invictus Games.

A source said: "The move of extending an invite to the Invictus Games is a significant effort by the Duke of Sussex to rebuild bridges with the monarchy after years of estrangement.

"But it smacks of desperation and it's doubtful any of them will turn up."

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014 as a sporting event for sick and injured service personnel, have become a symbol of his dedication to veterans and charitable causes.

The 2027 event, set to be held in Birmingham, England, will mark the eighth iteration and the first time since the inaugural London Games that a senior royal may attend alongside Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Meghan Markle Be There?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

It is still unsure whether Meghan Markle and their kids will join Harry.

Insiders claim Harry sent formal email invitations to Buckingham Palace last month, providing Charles and senior royals with ample time to include the event in their calendars.

Officials see the event as a timely opportunity for mending family ties. Whether Markle and the kids she shares with Harry – Archie, 8, and Lilibet, 6 – will join Harry in the UK remains unclear.

Harry is still worried about bringing his family to the UK due to security issues, and is still fuming he had special royal protection removed from him and his family after he dramatically stormed away from the royal family.

But the upcoming Invictus Games, hosted on home soil, may offer a way to ensure Sussex family members attending are included under broader police protection, sources suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

Can The Relationship Be Repaired?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry hopes the Games would help reunite the royal family.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Robin Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Paranoid Final Days — Hollywood Icon's Undiagnosed Lewy Body Dementia Revisited 11 Years After His Death by Suicide

Photos of Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Diva Duchess Meghan Markle 'Raging' Prince William's Girl Charlotte is Set to Inherit Princess Diana’s $535K Tiara — Instead of Her Daughter Lilibet

A palace insider said: "There is real optimism that the Games might act as a way to reunite the family. The event means a lot to Harry, and the Royal family is aware of its importance.

"Harry's attempts to repair family relationships are still fragile, but the 2027 Invictus Games could be a key moment for reconciliation."

Harry's estrangement from the royal family now stretches back several years, marked by a series of personal and public conflicts that have strained his relationship with the institution.

The rift deepened significantly following Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in early 2020, seeking greater independence and privacy.

Their move sparked intense media scrutiny and public debate, with the couple citing intrusive press coverage and lack of support as key reasons for their 'Megxit.'

Phot of 'Spare'
Source: MEGA

Harry's 'Spare' deepened royal rift and sparked a security row.

In 2023, the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, further widened the gulf.

The book offered candid insights into his struggles within the royal family, including allegations of a toxic environment and feelings of neglect.

Spare drew both sympathy and criticism, polarizing public opinion and exacerbating tensions between Harry and senior royals.

Compounding the discord was the prolonged dispute over Harry's royal security in the UK. Following his and Markle's departure from Britain, questions arose about the level of police protection for the couple and their children.

Harry publicly challenged the government's refusal to provide continued security, framing it as a matter of safety and trust, and has admitted he blames his father for not green-lighting the protection.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.