EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Prince Harry Extends Another Olive Branch to Royal Family As He Fights to Worm His Way Back Into Folds of The Firm
Prince Harry is set to invite his estranged father, King Charles, and other senior royals to the Invictus Games in 2027 – in another sniveling move to try and worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, is now convinced his life in the U.S. with his diva wife Meghan Markle, 43, is so "doomed" he needs to be back in The Firm – immediately.
'Smacks Of Desperation'
A source said: "The move of extending an invite to the Invictus Games is a significant effort by the Duke of Sussex to rebuild bridges with the monarchy after years of estrangement.
"But it smacks of desperation and it's doubtful any of them will turn up."
The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014 as a sporting event for sick and injured service personnel, have become a symbol of his dedication to veterans and charitable causes.
The 2027 event, set to be held in Birmingham, England, will mark the eighth iteration and the first time since the inaugural London Games that a senior royal may attend alongside Harry.
Will Meghan Markle Be There?
Insiders claim Harry sent formal email invitations to Buckingham Palace last month, providing Charles and senior royals with ample time to include the event in their calendars.
Officials see the event as a timely opportunity for mending family ties. Whether Markle and the kids she shares with Harry – Archie, 8, and Lilibet, 6 – will join Harry in the UK remains unclear.
Harry is still worried about bringing his family to the UK due to security issues, and is still fuming he had special royal protection removed from him and his family after he dramatically stormed away from the royal family.
But the upcoming Invictus Games, hosted on home soil, may offer a way to ensure Sussex family members attending are included under broader police protection, sources suggested.
Can The Relationship Be Repaired?
A palace insider said: "There is real optimism that the Games might act as a way to reunite the family. The event means a lot to Harry, and the Royal family is aware of its importance.
"Harry's attempts to repair family relationships are still fragile, but the 2027 Invictus Games could be a key moment for reconciliation."
Harry's estrangement from the royal family now stretches back several years, marked by a series of personal and public conflicts that have strained his relationship with the institution.
The rift deepened significantly following Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties in early 2020, seeking greater independence and privacy.
Their move sparked intense media scrutiny and public debate, with the couple citing intrusive press coverage and lack of support as key reasons for their 'Megxit.'
In 2023, the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, further widened the gulf.
The book offered candid insights into his struggles within the royal family, including allegations of a toxic environment and feelings of neglect.
Spare drew both sympathy and criticism, polarizing public opinion and exacerbating tensions between Harry and senior royals.
Compounding the discord was the prolonged dispute over Harry's royal security in the UK. Following his and Markle's departure from Britain, questions arose about the level of police protection for the couple and their children.
Harry publicly challenged the government's refusal to provide continued security, framing it as a matter of safety and trust, and has admitted he blames his father for not green-lighting the protection.