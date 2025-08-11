EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Prince Harry Extends Another Olive Branch to Royal Family As He Fights to Worm His Way Back Into Folds of The Firm

A source said: "The move of extending an invite to the Invictus Games is a significant effort by the Duke of Sussex to rebuild bridges with the monarchy after years of estrangement.

"But it smacks of desperation and it's doubtful any of them will turn up."

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014 as a sporting event for sick and injured service personnel, have become a symbol of his dedication to veterans and charitable causes.

The 2027 event, set to be held in Birmingham, England, will mark the eighth iteration and the first time since the inaugural London Games that a senior royal may attend alongside Harry.