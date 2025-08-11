Your tip
'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Claps Back at Troll After Being Accused of 'Forgetting' The Kids She Shares With Ex Joe Jonas

picture of Sophie turner
Source: MEGA

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner has hit back at a social media user for accusing her of 'forgetting' her kids.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has hit back at an online troll who shamed her for enjoying a night out without her kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actress, 29, was responding to a social media user after posting a series of snaps from an Oasis concert in the U.K.

Mom Shamed

Source: @SOPHIET@INSTAGRAM

Turner hit back at critic on Instagram

The commenter wrote: "Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids."

But Turner hit back: "Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves."

She added: "So…. Get this….There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

Fans were also quick to come to Turner's defense in the post's comments section.

"Babe…she's (allowed) to go out," one person said.

"Lmfao that you think concert venues should operate a no parents policy," added someone else.

"Would you say this to Joe?," another chimed in, referring to Turner's ex-husband and the father of her two children, Joe Jonas.

Healthy Relationship

picture of Sophie turner and Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Turner has previously stated she enjoys a healthy co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Turner shares daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three, with Jonas. The former couple divorced in September 2024 after tying the knot in 2019.

While Turner has been open about her "incredibly sad" split from Jonas, 35, the pair has also seemingly found their footing as collaborative co-parents.

A source said: "There’s a mutual respect (between them) now, and the girls are their priority.

"Joe and Sophie have hit a surprisingly peaceful groove, and they've maintained an amicable relationship from two continents, which isn't easy, but they've managed to pull it off," the source added, referring to the fact that Turner now lives in her home country of England.

"Things between them are better than it's ever been since their split," the source continued.

'Incredible Mom'

picture of Sophie turner
Source: MEGA

Jonas described his former wife as an 'incredible mom' during gushing interview.

Jonas recently gave insight into his co-parenting relationship with Turner.

He said. "I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."

Jonas added it's important for his daughters to have strong female role models in their lives.

"I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want. As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them," he said.

picture of Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Turner says the fallout of her divorce from Jonas was one of the 'worst days of her life.'

And while discussing if the girls will follow in their famous parents' footsteps into show business, Jonas said: "We might want them to wait a little while."

During an interview last year, Turner opened up about the effect of having a public divorce.

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," the actress stated. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave.

"My kids were in the States, and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish (TV drama] Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

