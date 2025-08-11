'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Claps Back at Troll After Being Accused of 'Forgetting' The Kids She Shares With Ex Joe Jonas

The commenter wrote: "Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids."

But Turner hit back: "Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves."

She added: "So…. Get this….There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

Fans were also quick to come to Turner's defense in the post's comments section.

"Babe…she's (allowed) to go out," one person said.

"Lmfao that you think concert venues should operate a no parents policy," added someone else.

"Would you say this to Joe?," another chimed in, referring to Turner's ex-husband and the father of her two children, Joe Jonas.