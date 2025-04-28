EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas and Ex Sophie Turner Said to be 'On Far Better Terms' and Prepared to 'Navigate Coparenting'

Joe Jonas is preparing for single-dad duty once Sophie Turner heads off to make her streaming Tomb Raider series, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes are on far better terms now as they navigate coparenting and mop up the bad blood.

"The fantasy of Joe and Sophie as these two distant islands who only communicate via telegraph has melted away, and a new reality has set in. Peace has been reached," said an insider.

The stars were together four years before their acrimonious split, when Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023 and an ugly custody battle erupted over their children, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.