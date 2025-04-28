Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas and Ex Sophie Turner Said to be 'On Far Better Terms' and Prepared to 'Navigate Coparenting'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now on better terms and prepared to navigate coparenting together.

April 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Joe Jonas is preparing for single-dad duty once Sophie Turner heads off to make her streaming Tomb Raider series, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes are on far better terms now as they navigate coparenting and mop up the bad blood.

"The fantasy of Joe and Sophie as these two distant islands who only communicate via telegraph has melted away, and a new reality has set in. Peace has been reached," said an insider.

The stars were together four years before their acrimonious split, when Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023 and an ugly custody battle erupted over their children, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

Peregrine Pearson's romance with Sophie Turner initially stung Joe Jonas, but peace has since prevailed.

Sources said Jonas was upset that Turner had moved on so soon with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, while Sophie scoffed at Joe's short-lived romance with model-actress Stormi Bree.

But when Sophie landed the plum role of globetrotting Lara Croft in Amazon's new series, "that changed everything," says the insider.

With Stormi Bree in the past, Jonas embraces single-dad life while Turner preps for Tomb Raider duties.

"Sophie has a huge job that could take up 75 percent of her year for the next decade, and Joe has nothing but time in front of him to pick up the slack in the coparenting department.

"As nasty as the breakup was, they have found some peace, and Joe loves being a single dad. Now, they have both grown up and have totally grown out of hating each other."

