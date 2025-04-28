EXCLUSIVE: Here are 5 Ways to Survive Trump’s Economic Whiplash

Here are five key ways to protect your cash:

1. Build a Rainy Day Fund.

"You really want to have that buffer during an economic downturn so you're not left holding the bag in the event of a medical emergency or loss of your job," noted Ford.

"And if you hit a financial windfall, such as a tax rebate or bonus at work, add that to the pot to strengthen your financial reserve."

2. Diversify Your Investments.

Financial planner John Anderson of Equitable Advisors suggested a market downturn is the time to "shift to a portfolio with less risk."

Ford added: "As you get older and will need money in five to 10 years, you want to be more diversified by having a portfolio less weighted toward volatile stocks and more toward stabler investments like bonds, gold and real estate."