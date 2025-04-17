Bonnie Blue Reveals Wall Street Types are Her Sickest Customers — And Lifts Lid on the Most Crazed and Perverted Request She Has Ever Been Hit With Online
Bonnie Blue has boasted about bedding all sorts of partners – from nervous virgins to experienced sadomasochists.
While the OnlyFans star has said most of her encounters are perfectly routine, RadarOnline.com can reveal one specific demographic seems to always cross a line.
Blue, 25, famously bedded 1,057 men in a 12 hour span for her channel. Now she's planning for 2,000 men in 24 hours for her next stunt.
Prepping for her big day, she stopped by the Stiff Socks podcast, where she revealed her worst partners are usually big business tycoons who are well off.
She said: "Some of the weirdest requests I get... they're clearly doing very well. They've got good jobs. They're coming from wealth. Serious professionals.
"The more money you've got, the weirder you can be."
Blue's sexual rival, Lily Phillips, would likely agree with her frenemy's revelation. She knows a thing or two about strange requests from partners as well, and recently told the same podcast she draws the line at a specific act as well.
The 23-year-old told the Stiff Socks podcast: "I won't do any kissing on the set. I'll say before, 'No kissing!'"
She explained that kissing strangers can make you "ill."
"I don't think that's, like, healthy," she explained. "Kissing that many men."
Meanwhile, she reasoned that it's safer to perform oral sex or have full sexual intercourse instead of locking lips.
Phillips exploded on the scene late last year, when she bragged about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform.
While kissing was a hard no, she seemed more than willing to satisfy her subjects in other ways.
During an interview, Phillips said of the experience: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.
"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.
"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did, enjoyed themselves."
Meanwhile, Blue said her sexual high score was done purely for "educational purposes."
She previously opened up on why she decided to take on the feat.
Blue explained in order to complete the task, she only had about 40 seconds with each man, adding: "So I probably orgasmed in the world record about four times.
"That's because my time with each person was quite short and for me to orgasm personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds."
Blue continued: "But also, it wasn't just about me. I was so focused on pleasuring them. It was more focused on that.
"Obviously I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably orgasmed about four times throughout those 12 hours. It's not like it affected my ability to orgasm whatsoever.
"All I did was a long, long stint of exercise, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
"If anything, it just taught me more about my body and more about men because I saw so many different shape and sized penises."