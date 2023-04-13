Life Insurance Can't Guarantee Your Kid Will Become A Famous Actor, But A Wysh Could Pay For Juilliard

If your loved ones are depending on you financially to support their dreams for the future, but you haven’t taken the time to obtain adequate life insurance protection, consider the following simple fact.

Ten minutes. That’s it.

That’s how long it typically takes to calculate and acquire the right amount of protection for your loved ones when you use the Wysh Builder online tool from Wyshbox.

So what’s a Wysh, you might ask? Simple.

Wyshes are the specific hopes and dreams for your loved ones that you want to support even if you were to die unexpectedly. This could mean paying off a mortgage, eliminating credit card debt, or providing college tuition for that aspiring young actor in the family who dreams of attending The Juilliard School.

Just the Right Protection

In the old days, shopping for life insurance was a major hassle. Usually, you had to call one or more providers and spend about an hour on the phone with each one to get price quotes for comparison’s sake.

But now, thanks to groundbreaking technology from Wyshbox, signing up for coverage is 100% digital and membership starts as low as $9 a month. Wyshbox also allows members to automatically lower their costs if their need for protection decreases over time, which it often does.

“Your life changes and you should only pay for the coverage you need,” says Alexander Matjanec, founder and CEO of Wyshbox. “That’s why we made it easy to adjust your coverage up or down. Nothing stays static in life. Why should your insurance?”

Using the Wysh Builder you can decide how much coverage your family needs now with a fast and flexible plan that you can easily tailor to your specific needs. Wyshbox offers hyper-personalized term life insurance memberships, giving you the exact amount of coverage you need — no more, no less.

Stupid Easy Process

If you’ve ignored the little voice in the back of your head for too long that says your family might be at unnecessary risk of losing the chance to fulfill their dreams for the future, within about ten minutes you can make this tragic possibility vanish.

The quick process to obtaining reliable life insurance coverage through Wyshbox happens here in four easy steps:

Create a personalized plan. Get your estimate in just a few clicks. Answer some background questions. Get coverage in less than 10 minutes.

There’s no medical exam required, just a few health questions and Wyshbox’s customer support personnel, who are called Wysh Granters, are available to answer any questions.

Riding the Future

The global market for technology-centric insurance products such as Wyshbox was valued at $5.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2025. The added convenience and accuracy of these new tech innovations are making it much easier and faster than ever to obtain the right types and amounts of insurance protection for you to secure peace of mind.

“We believe that everyone should feel the confidence and peace of mind that comes from obtaining personalized financial protection,” Matjanec says.

Cutting-edge technology like the Wysh Builder takes the hassle out of obtaining affordable and reliable protection and brings the power of insurance expertise right to your fingertips.

You may not be able to guarantee that rising star of an actor in the family hits it big, but you’ll at least be able to ensure they get a good shot at it.