'Fake' Furore Explodes as Piers Morgan Delivers Groveling Statement to Jake Paul — After Boxer Threatened Multimillion Dollar Legal Challenge Over Fix Claims

The fiery exchange began when Morgan posted on X that Paul’s career amounted to “boring staged bulls---.”

Talk-show host Piers Morgan is eating his words after a public clash with Jake Paul over claims the YouTuber’s boxing career was built on “staged” fights, a feud that nearly exploded into a multimillion-dollar court battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After threats from Paul’s camp, Morgan issued what he called a “clarification,” insisting he never meant to suggest the outcomes were fixed or illegal.

“What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers,” Morgan explained.

“I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal.”

Morgan even dangled an invite for Paul to appear on Uncensored and “verbally slug it out” with him.

But the damage, and the backpedal, had already been noted.