Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Piers Morgan

'Fake' Furore Explodes as Piers Morgan Delivers Groveling Statement to Jake Paul — After Boxer Threatened Multimillion Dollar Legal Challenge Over Fix Claims

photo of piers morgan and jake paul
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan has apologized after making comments Jake Paul's fights.

Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Talk-show host Piers Morgan is eating his words after a public clash with Jake Paul over claims the YouTuber’s boxing career was built on “staged” fights, a feud that nearly exploded into a multimillion-dollar court battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fiery exchange began when Morgan posted on X that Paul’s career amounted to “boring staged bulls---.”

Split photo of Jake Paul and Piers Morgan
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan backs down after legal threat from Jake Paul.

After threats from Paul’s camp, Morgan issued what he called a “clarification,” insisting he never meant to suggest the outcomes were fixed or illegal.

“What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers,” Morgan explained.

“I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal.”

Morgan even dangled an invite for Paul to appear on Uncensored and “verbally slug it out” with him.

But the damage, and the backpedal, had already been noted.

Jake Paul Comes Out Swinging

Photo of Jake Paul
Source: MEGA

Jake Paul fights punches back against Piers Morgan

Paul, fresh off his engagement to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, pounced on Instagram Stories: “Omg the first peasant that I sue gets on his knees and apologizes – who am I suing next for lying on my name?”

He also blasted detractors as “jealous a-- peasants” and warned: “If anyone says my fights are staged you will be sued.”

Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, had publicly vowed to sue Morgan, telling Fox News Digital: “When you say the fights are staged, aka rigged, then you’re defaming us… So enough is enough, we’ve been patient for a long time, and now it’s time people either retract and admit they were wrong or go through with legal action.”

Bidarian stressed how “every single Jake Paul fight has been sanctioned by an athletic commission… with sports betting available on it… with a large media partner.”

Viewers Question Paul's Legitimacy

Fans did not believe the fight between Paul and Tyson was legitimate.
Source: MEGA

Fans did not believe the fight between Paul and Tyson was legitimate.

Questions over fight legitimacy aren’t new for Paul.

His fight against Mike Tyson, which was streamed on Netflix, sparked similar chatter across the internet, but the streamer had “no comment” when asked if the fight was legitimate.

More Legal Fights For Piers

Split photo of Jake Paul and Piers Morgan
Source: MEGA

Jake Paul has not been the only legal battle for Piers Morgan.

Morgan, meanwhile, has been no stranger to legal threats himself.

Just recently, Fiona Harvey — the woman claiming to be the inspiration for Baby Reindeer — demanded $1 million over his interview with her.

This latest dust-up may not make it to court, but it’s already delivered a PR knockout.

Morgan deleted his original post, claiming it was a “clarification, not a retraction.”

