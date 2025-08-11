Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Robin Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Paranoid Final Days — Hollywood Icon's Undiagnosed Lewy Body Dementia Revisited 11 Years After His Death by Suicide

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia after he committed suicide on August 11, 2014.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Robin Williams' inner circle recalled how the beloved comedian's final days were filled with pain and paranoia 11 years after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans around the world were left stunned and heartbroken after Williams took his own life at age 63 on August 11, 2014.

An autopsy later revealed the Good Will Hunting star suffered from Lewy Body dementia (LBD), a progressive brain disease that can result in cognitive, motor, and behavioral issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Williams' Paranoia Exposed

Photo of Robin Wlliams
Source: MEGA

An autopsy revealed Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia at the time of his death.

Years later, William's family and friends said the diagnosis helped explain the drastic changes in the Mrs. Doubtfire star's mood during his final months alive.

A longtime pal said: "At first, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. But Robin's behavior began to become more and more erratic and bizarre."

Williams' last days were tragically spent in a paranoid frenzy, which included him researching drugs online, convinced he was suffering from something other than Parkinson's, and fixating over his designer watches being stolen.

Article continues below advertisement

Memory Issues

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Makeup artist Cherri Minns recalled Williams sobbing on set after forgetting his lines.

According to author Dave Itzkoff, Williams' cognitive decline was on display while filming Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, during which he would forget his lines and cry uncontrollably out of frustration.

Makeup artist Cherri Minns told the author: "He was sobbing in my arms at the end of every day. It was horrible.

"I said to his people, 'I'm a makeup artist. I don't have the capacity to deal with what's happening to him.'"

Minns claimed during one of his breakdowns, Williams sobbed and told her: "I don't know how anymore. I don't know how to be funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Susan Schneider and Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Williams' widow, Susan Schneider, said she noticed his health start to decline in 2013.

William's widow, Susan Schneider, also opened up when she first noticed signs her husband's health was failing. Schneider initially became worried for Williams in 2013, two years after they tied the knot in 2011.

Schneider recalled how William was taking medication for anxiety and depression and then started experiencing extreme stomach pain, had difficulty sleeping, suffered vision issues, paranoia, and "delusional looping."

She said the symptoms were being treated as "satellite issues" rather than a separate neurological cause, which added to frustrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Plans For Additional Testing

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Williams took his own life a week before he was set to go to a neurocognitive testing facility.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photos of Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Diva Duchess Meghan Markle 'Raging' Prince William's Girl Charlotte is Set to Inherit Princess Diana’s $535K Tiara — Instead of Her Daughter Lilibet

split photo of Candace Owens and Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens' Legal War With Brigitte Macron Erupts — Conservative Mouthpiece Accuses French First Lady of Suffering from 'Mental Illness' Amid Transgender Theory Defamation Lawsuit

She explained: "It was very out of character for Robin to be so paranoid. And that was the start of this 10-month drumbeat of increasing symptoms, and the thing with LBD is the symptoms don't come all at once – they change. So they're incredibly confusing to the patient and caregiver."

As the symptoms worsened, Williams and Schneider decided he would go to a neurocognitive testing facility.

Tragically, Williams took his life a week before their planned visit.

Schneider said: "I think he didn't want to go. I think he thought, 'I'm going to get locked up and never come out.'"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Schneider also hit back at "misconceptions" surrounding William's suicide, including claims he relapsed and began using drugs and alcohol again after a brief stint at a rehab facility.

She said the rumors represent "how we as a culture don’t have the vocabulary to discuss brain disease in the way we do about depression."

William's widow added: "Depression is a symptom of LBD, and it's not about psychology – it's rooted in neurology. His brain was falling apart."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.