EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Paranoid Final Days — Hollywood Icon's Undiagnosed Lewy Body Dementia Revisited 11 Years After His Death by Suicide

Robin Williams' inner circle recalled how the beloved comedian's final days were filled with pain and paranoia 11 years after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans around the world were left stunned and heartbroken after Williams took his own life at age 63 on August 11, 2014.

An autopsy later revealed the Good Will Hunting star suffered from Lewy Body dementia (LBD), a progressive brain disease that can result in cognitive, motor, and behavioral issues.