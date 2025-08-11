Seth MacFarlane Rages 'Nobody Cares What Celebrities Think!' and Begs Hollywood For More 'Positive Stories' — As MAGA Claims 'Woke' Era Is Dead

He explained: "There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic. And yeah, there’s a lot to be pessimistic about, but it’s so one-sided. There's nothing we’re doing that's providing anyone an image of hope.”

The Orville actor added: "It can’t all be just, 'Here's what’s going to happen to you if you f--- up.' You do need, 'Here's what you can achieve if you change your ways and do things right.'"

MacFarlane isn't the only person who feels this way, Sharon Waxman, an editor-in-chief for The Wrap, also thinks there is a major shift happening in the industry, telling the New York Times the "progressive snowflake era" is done.