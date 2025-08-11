Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane Rages 'Nobody Cares What Celebrities Think!' and Begs Hollywood For More 'Positive Stories' — As MAGA Claims 'Woke' Era Is Dead

Photo of Seth MacFarlane
Source: MEGA

Seth MacFarlane is tired of hearing Hollywood sharing their opinions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Seth MacFarlane wants to make one thing clear: nobody is interested in what people in Hollywood think, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Family Guy creator sat down with Cheers actor Ted Danson on his Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast to discuss the lack of hopeful and positive storylines in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

MacFarlane Wants Hollywood To Shut Up

Photo of Seth MacFarlane
Source: TeamCoco/YouTube

The 'Family Guy' creator went off on Hollywood and their opinions.

"It’s all about the anti-hero, it’s all about the complicated, f----- up drug-addled person, isn’t this person a mess?" the iconic voice actor complained about today's onscreen characters, and noted those on HBO's popular series, The White Lotus.

"No one is someone you'd want to be," he continued. "There's no one you look at and say, 'Boy, I want to be like that guy.'"

The 51-year-old then called out his industry, reminding them their opinions, especially on politics, don't matter much these days.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Ted Danson, Seth MacFarlane
Source: TeamCoco/YouTube

'They don't care!' MacFarlane said while on a podcast with Ted Danson.

He said: "We don’t do that anymore. I think if we did a little bit of that in this town, even just a little bit, we actually...that’s the only thing Hollywood can do that’s worthwhile, because as we all learned from this election, nobody gives a f--- what celebrities think.

"We can tweet, we can talk. Like, people don't care. They don't care. What we do do well is tell stories. And we’re not doing the best job right now of telling those stories in a way that gives people hope."

According to MacFarlaine, Hollywood used to be "hopeful," but it's done a complete 180.

Article continues below advertisement

Is The 'Woke' Era Over?

Photo of Seth MacFarlane
Source: MEGA

The 51-year-old is hoping to see Hollywood get back to pushing forward 'hopeful' lines.

He explained: "There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic. And yeah, there’s a lot to be pessimistic about, but it’s so one-sided. There's nothing we’re doing that's providing anyone an image of hope.”

The Orville actor added: "It can’t all be just, 'Here's what’s going to happen to you if you f--- up.' You do need, 'Here's what you can achieve if you change your ways and do things right.'"

MacFarlane isn't the only person who feels this way, Sharon Waxman, an editor-in-chief for The Wrap, also thinks there is a major shift happening in the industry, telling the New York Times the "progressive snowflake era" is done.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Seth MacFarlane
Source: MEGA

MacFarlane's comments come as Hollywood is believed to be steering away from 'woke' projects.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Billy Joel

Heartwarming Moment Billy Joel's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Weber Contacted 'Piano Man' After Horror Brain Diagnosis

Photo of Bonnie Blue

OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Wants to Teach Sex Education in Schools — Despite Classroom Scene Backlash

"Hollywood is rapidly shifting away from the socially conscious framework that for more than a decade has driven its narratives, casting, and green lights," Waxman said, and pointed to the new Netflix series, The Hunting Wives, as proof the industry is not woke anymore, declaring everyone on the show is "hot, horny, and white."

Waxman also used Sydney Sweeney as an example, noting the popular actress has not been canceled despite her controversial American Eagle ads, in which she gushes over her "genes" and hypes up her "blue eyes."

She continued: "It’s had no echo in Burbank or Beverly Hills, where not so long ago, Ms. Sweeney might have had to apologize for her insensitivity and make a donation to the A.C.L.U."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Waxman then praised President Trump's focus on eliminating DEI, and claimed: "At the talent agencies where Hollywood’s hustlers are out selling scripts and projects, no longer are queer writers of color, for example, so much in demand. No longer are preferred pronouns expected on your email signature."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.