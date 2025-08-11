Seth MacFarlane Rages 'Nobody Cares What Celebrities Think!' and Begs Hollywood For More 'Positive Stories' — As MAGA Claims 'Woke' Era Is Dead
Seth MacFarlane wants to make one thing clear: nobody is interested in what people in Hollywood think, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Family Guy creator sat down with Cheers actor Ted Danson on his Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast to discuss the lack of hopeful and positive storylines in Hollywood.
MacFarlane Wants Hollywood To Shut Up
"It’s all about the anti-hero, it’s all about the complicated, f----- up drug-addled person, isn’t this person a mess?" the iconic voice actor complained about today's onscreen characters, and noted those on HBO's popular series, The White Lotus.
"No one is someone you'd want to be," he continued. "There's no one you look at and say, 'Boy, I want to be like that guy.'"
The 51-year-old then called out his industry, reminding them their opinions, especially on politics, don't matter much these days.
He said: "We don’t do that anymore. I think if we did a little bit of that in this town, even just a little bit, we actually...that’s the only thing Hollywood can do that’s worthwhile, because as we all learned from this election, nobody gives a f--- what celebrities think.
"We can tweet, we can talk. Like, people don't care. They don't care. What we do do well is tell stories. And we’re not doing the best job right now of telling those stories in a way that gives people hope."
According to MacFarlaine, Hollywood used to be "hopeful," but it's done a complete 180.
Is The 'Woke' Era Over?
He explained: "There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic. And yeah, there’s a lot to be pessimistic about, but it’s so one-sided. There's nothing we’re doing that's providing anyone an image of hope.”
The Orville actor added: "It can’t all be just, 'Here's what’s going to happen to you if you f--- up.' You do need, 'Here's what you can achieve if you change your ways and do things right.'"
MacFarlane isn't the only person who feels this way, Sharon Waxman, an editor-in-chief for The Wrap, also thinks there is a major shift happening in the industry, telling the New York Times the "progressive snowflake era" is done.
"Hollywood is rapidly shifting away from the socially conscious framework that for more than a decade has driven its narratives, casting, and green lights," Waxman said, and pointed to the new Netflix series, The Hunting Wives, as proof the industry is not woke anymore, declaring everyone on the show is "hot, horny, and white."
Waxman also used Sydney Sweeney as an example, noting the popular actress has not been canceled despite her controversial American Eagle ads, in which she gushes over her "genes" and hypes up her "blue eyes."
She continued: "It’s had no echo in Burbank or Beverly Hills, where not so long ago, Ms. Sweeney might have had to apologize for her insensitivity and make a donation to the A.C.L.U."
Waxman then praised President Trump's focus on eliminating DEI, and claimed: "At the talent agencies where Hollywood’s hustlers are out selling scripts and projects, no longer are queer writers of color, for example, so much in demand. No longer are preferred pronouns expected on your email signature."