Heartwarming Moment Billy Joel's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Weber Contacted 'Piano Man' After Horror Brain Diagnosis

Billy Joel's ex-wife Elizabeth Weber has opened up on the current status of her relationship with the Piano Man singer and her reaction to his devastating neurological diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joel, 76, announced in May he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition which occurs when fluid builds up on the brain's ventricles.

The singer's condition can lead to dementia-like symptoms impacting hearing, balance and mobility.