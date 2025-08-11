Heartwarming Moment Billy Joel's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Weber Contacted 'Piano Man' After Horror Brain Diagnosis
Billy Joel's ex-wife Elizabeth Weber has opened up on the current status of her relationship with the Piano Man singer and her reaction to his devastating neurological diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joel, 76, announced in May he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition which occurs when fluid builds up on the brain's ventricles.
The singer's condition can lead to dementia-like symptoms impacting hearing, balance and mobility.
Open Communication
Weber reportedly confirmed she has reached out and maintained an open line of communication with her ex-husband since learning of his diagnosis.
She said: "If I wanna talk to him or if I have something to say, I am able to contact him whenever I want to.
"But he has a wife and he has children and right now, he's struggling with something that's… that’s a big thing.
"So, (our relationship) is as close as it needs to be for two people who decided to divorce 40 years ago."
Relationship History
Joel first met Weber when she was still married to his former bandmate Jon Small, who he formed Attila with.
The pair began a torrid affair that led to the breakup of the band and sparked a severe depression battle for Joel, who attempted suicide twice.
He recalled the pain he felt over the affair and his subsequent mental health battles in the new HBO documentary series Billy Joel: And So It Goes.
Mental Health Battles
The singer said: "I was just in love with a woman. I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker."
After Joel confessed to Small about the affair, Weber cut ties with both men, which meant the Uptown Girl singer "had no place to live."
Joel said: "I was sleeping in laundromats, and I was depressed, I think, to the point of almost being psychotic.
"So, I figured, 'That's it. I don't want to live anymore.' I was just in a lot of pain... so, I just thought I'd end it all."
Weber and Joel eventually reconnected after she divorced Small, and they tied the knot in 1973. Weber went on to serve as Joel's manager and was a major influence in the early days of his solo career.
Unfortunately for the lovebirds, their marriage became strained, and they made the decision to part ways in 1982 after nearly 10 years together.
After their divorce, Joel went on to marry his second wife, Christie Brinkley, whom he shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel with.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Joel was forced to cancel his scheduled concert dates in May following his diagnosis.
Joel's condition was said to be "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."
The singer reassured fans on social media he would use the time off to focus on his health, noting: "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."