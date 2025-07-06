EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Brain Disease-Stricken Billy Joel's Suicide Attempts — And How They Were Sparked by Guilt Over His Affair With Best Pal's Wife

Wracked with guilt and emotional pain for cheating with his best friend's wife, desperate Billy Joel tried to end his agony twice in near-deadly suicide attempts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

That's the bombshell revelation about the 76-year-old Piano Man singer, now wed to fourth wife Alexis Roderick, 43, in the documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes – which recalls his anguish and attempt to end it all over destroying the marriage of his best pal Jon Small.

"I was just in love with a woman," recalled Joel, currently battling a brain disorder. "I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker."

The tragic situation began when Joel, 21, and Small formed the band Attila in 1970 and the future superstar roomed with his partner, plus his partner's wife, Elizabeth Weber, and their small child.