EXCLUSIVE: Piano Man's Pain Laid Bare — As Billy Joel's Brain Crisis May Leave 'Lasting Harm' After Shocking Revelation of Suicide Attempts
Billy Joel's shocking admission that he twice attempted suicide in his early 20s, along with his recent brain disorder diagnosis, have raised concerns and worry for the Piano Man's health, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 76-year-old has been grappling with memory loss and has now announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
During the Tribeca premiere of the new documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the legendary singer revealed he tried to take his life after he had an affair with the wife of his friend and former Atilla bandmate Jon Small.
At the time, Joel was living with Small, his wife Elizabeth Weber, and their young son. Joel would eventually marry Weber, but he always felt bad about the catalyst of their relationship.
"I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker," Joel said. "I was just in love with a woman, and I got punched in the nose, which I deserved. Jon was very upset. I was very upset."
The Vienna singer went on to share he fell into a deep depression – eventually leading to him considering the worst.
"I figured, 'That’s it. I don’t want to live anymore.' I was just in a lot of pain and it was sort of like, 'Why hang out? Tomorrow is going to be just like today is and today sucks.' So, I just thought I’d end it all."
Suicide Attempts
Joel first overdosed on sleeping pills, and was in a coma for days. He remembered waking up in the hospital thinking he wanted to do it again — but this time "right."
The next time, he drank a bottle of "Lemon Pledge" and was rushed to the hospital. The failed attempts led Joel to check into an "observation ward" for several weeks, a decision he described as "life-changing."
Now Joel is in another battle – this time with NPH, a condition that is causing issues with his hearing, eyesight, and coordination and has already led to the cancelation of his upcoming concerts through next July.
An insider exclusively told Radar: "Billy hasn’t been well for some time. He’s been stumbling around and acting strangely, and he did fall on stage not too long ago."
Frightening Fall
In February, Joel lost his balance and crashed to the floor while belting It's Still Rock and Roll to Me during a show in Connecticut.
As one attendee remarked about that incident: "He looked frail hobbling across the stage... I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert."
A month later, the Uptown Girl singer announced that he was taking a four-month hiatus from performing because of an undisclosed "medical condition" requiring surgery.
Hopeful for Full Recovery
Announcing the diagnosis on Instagram last month, his team shared a statement saying: "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.
"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."
The insider said the focus now is on Joel's full recovery: "What he has is not fatal at this point. But the fear, of course, is that the diagnosis has come too late and he’ll have debilitating problems for the rest of his life."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.