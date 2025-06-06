EXCLUSIVE: Piano Man's Pain Laid Bare — As Billy Joel's Brain Crisis May Leave 'Lasting Harm' After Shocking Revelation of Suicide Attempts

The 76-year-old has been grappling with memory loss and has now announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

Billy Joel 's shocking admission that he twice attempted suicide in his early 20s, along with his recent brain disorder diagnosis , have raised concerns and worry for the Piano Man's health, RadarOnline.com can report.

During the Tribeca premiere of the new documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the legendary singer revealed he tried to take his life after he had an affair with the wife of his friend and former Atilla bandmate Jon Small.

At the time, Joel was living with Small, his wife Elizabeth Weber, and their young son. Joel would eventually marry Weber, but he always felt bad about the catalyst of their relationship.

"I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker," Joel said. "I was just in love with a woman, and I got punched in the nose, which I deserved. Jon was very upset. I was very upset."

The Vienna singer went on to share he fell into a deep depression – eventually leading to him considering the worst.

"I figured, 'That’s it. I don’t want to live anymore.' I was just in a lot of pain and it was sort of like, 'Why hang out? Tomorrow is going to be just like today is and today sucks.' So, I just thought I’d end it all."