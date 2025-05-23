Billy Joel, 76, Cancels Tour and Reveals Brain Disorder After His Family Begged Him to 'Slow Down' Amid Fears Of Singer Landing in 'Early Grave'

The legendary singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition worsened by recent performances and causing issues with his hearing, eyesight, and coordination.

Billy Joel has pulled the plug on his tour, axing all shows through July 2026 after a bombshell health scare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition where excess fluid builds up in the brain, leading to difficulties with cognition, walking, and occasionally bladder control, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

His reps said in an Instagram statement: "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.

The statement continued: "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel added: "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

The announcement also noted refunds would be automatically issued to all ticket holders.

Joel had been slated to hit the road for a series of stadium shows over the coming months, sharing the stage with music legends like Rod Stewart, Sting, and Stevie Nicks.

The planned mini-tour, originally stretching through this summer and into next year, promised fans a hit-packed journey from the New Orleans Superdome to Yankee Stadium.