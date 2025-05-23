Billy Joel, 76, Cancels Tour and Reveals Brain Disorder After His Family Begged Him to 'Slow Down' Amid Fears Of Singer Landing in 'Early Grave'
Billy Joel has pulled the plug on his tour, axing all shows through July 2026 after a bombshell health scare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition worsened by recent performances and causing issues with his hearing, eyesight, and coordination.
His reps said in an Instagram statement: "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.
"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."
Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition where excess fluid builds up in the brain, leading to difficulties with cognition, walking, and occasionally bladder control, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The statement continued: "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."
Joel added: "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."
The announcement also noted refunds would be automatically issued to all ticket holders.
Joel had been slated to hit the road for a series of stadium shows over the coming months, sharing the stage with music legends like Rod Stewart, Sting, and Stevie Nicks.
The planned mini-tour, originally stretching through this summer and into next year, promised fans a hit-packed journey from the New Orleans Superdome to Yankee Stadium.
Pals Feared Joel's Drive Could Impact His Health
The 75-year-old sparked health fears during a February concert, when he lost his balance and crashed to the floor while belting It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.
After that, Joel – who underwent a delicate back operation in 2021 – announced he was pausing his concerts due to a medical condition requiring surgery and physical therapy.
However, sources in April said the rocker's friends feared his relentless drive to perform would lead to a death sentence.
They shared: "He loves the spotlight so much, and of course the massive paychecks it brings, and no one is telling him to retire.
"They just want to see him slow down and take better care of himself. He's all gas and no brakes and it's going to cost him.
"Billy pushed himself hard over the last 12 months, and given his age and some of his physical challenges, nobody is surprised he needs a medical break, nor is anybody shocked that he plans to get right back on stage the second he's fully recovered."
And the Grammy winner wasn’t just touring for fun – insiders said he was aiming to cash in while he still could.
One explained: "Billy has turned his live performing into the core focus of his life, and he continues to be compensated incredibly well every time he steps on stage.
"He intends to keep making incredible money for years to come, and the money and adulation really have kept him going in the many years since he stopped recording new music."
The aging crooner has been married to his fourth wife Alexis Roderick, 42, mom of his daughters Della, 9, and Remy, 7, since 2015, and is also father to Alexa, 39, from his marriage to supermodel Christie Brinkley.
"He feels a big responsibility to set his kids up for life," said the source. "He's not going to be around forever and wants to do as much as he can, while he still can."
But his relentless drive had pals worrying he would send himself into an early grave.
"People are begging him to slow down," noted the source.
"He's up all hours, running around the stage like mad, trying to do fancy footwork like he's still in his 20s. It's crazy, because he's putting his health at risk."