EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel 'Heading For Early Grave' by 'Busting a Gut' to Get Back on Stage After Fall and Surgery

Piano man Billy Joel is itching to get on stage after back surgery, but friends fear his relentless drive to perform could be a death sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source shared: "He loves the spotlight so much, and of course the massive paychecks it brings, and no one is telling him to retire.

"They just want to see him slow down and take better care of himself. He's all gas and no brakes and it's going to cost him."