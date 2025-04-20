EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel 'Heading For Early Grave' by 'Busting a Gut' to Get Back on Stage After Fall and Surgery
Piano man Billy Joel is itching to get on stage after back surgery, but friends fear his relentless drive to perform could be a death sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source shared: "He loves the spotlight so much, and of course the massive paychecks it brings, and no one is telling him to retire.
"They just want to see him slow down and take better care of himself. He's all gas and no brakes and it's going to cost him."
The 75-year-old music legend – who underwent a delicate back operation in 2021 – took a nasty tumble during a February concert when he lost his balance and crashed to the floor while belting It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.
Bronx-born Joel kept the show going but later – announced he was pausing his concerts due to a medical condition requiring surgery and physical therapy, and the tour is set to resume in July.
An insider said: "Billy pushed himself hard over the last 12 months, and given his age and some of his physical challenges, nobody is surprised he needs a medical break, nor is anybody shocked that he plans to get right back on stage the second he's fully recovered."
The Grammy winner isn't hitting the road just for the love of it, as sources said he wants to rake in money for as long as he can.
A source said: "Billy has turned his live performing into the core focus of his life, and he continues to be compensated incredibly well every time he steps on stage.
"He intends to keep making incredible money for years to come, and the money and adulation really have kept him going in the many years since he stopped recording new music."
The aging crooner has been married to his fourth wife Alexis Roderick, 42, mom of his daughters Della, 9, and Remy, 7, since 2015, and is also father to Alexa, 39, from his marriage to supermodel Christie Brinkley.
"He feels a big responsibility to set his kids up for life," said the source. “He's not going to be around forever and wants to do as much as he can, while he still can."
But his relentless drive has pals worrying he'll send himself into an early grave.
"People are begging him to slow down," noted the source. "He's up all hours, running around the stage like mad, trying to do fancy footwork like he's still in his 20s. It's crazy, because he's putting his health at risk."