How Billy Joel is Being Supported by Daughter and Ex Christie Brinkley After he Admits He’s Been Forgetting Lyrics for 10 Years Following Shattering Brain Disorder Diagnosis
Billy Joel, the legendary Piano Man, is supported by his family and his ex Christie Brinkley after the truth came out about the singer's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At 76 years old, Joel has been grappling with memory loss and has now announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
Billy Joel's Health Update
The announcement came via a candid Instagram post on Friday, May 23, where he shared the struggles he has faced over the years.
The statement from Joel's team said: "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.
"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."
Fans reacted with an outpouring of support, expressing their concern for Joel following the shock announcement.
Fans' Reactions
The news comes just three months after the famed artist fell on stage during a performance in Connecticut, sparking worry among his loyal followers.
As one attendee remarked about that incident: "He looked frail hobbling across the stage... I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert."
The roots of Joel's memory issues date back at least a decade. This was notably highlighted during a performance at Toronto's Air Canada Centre back in March 2014, when he stumbled during the iconic We Didn't Start The Fire.
He paused mid-song to recall the melody: "Wait a minute. That ain't right. All you gotta do is f--- up one word in that song and it's a train wreck."
In a later interview with Zoe Ball on BBC 2, he confided, "Sometimes I'm watching people sing along, hoping they'll guide me."
Joel's Daughter Thanks Fans
The Piano Man's daughter, Alexa Ray, turned to social media to thank his fans for their support as well as share a hopeful prognosis for her father.
Ray wrote in an Instagram post Saturday: "I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father's health diagnosis.
"My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I've ever known… and he's entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength."
"The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too," Ray added before quoting her father's song Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel): "'Someday We'll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That's How You And I Will Be.' The music continues…"