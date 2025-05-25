How Billy Joel is Being Supported by Daughter and Ex Christie Brinkley After he Admits He’s Been Forgetting Lyrics for 10 Years Following Shattering Brain Disorder Diagnosis

The announcement came via a candid Instagram post on Friday, May 23, where he shared the struggles he has faced over the years.

The statement from Joel's team said: "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

Fans reacted with an outpouring of support, expressing their concern for Joel following the shock announcement.