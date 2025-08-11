Putin Ally Warns 'Titanic Efforts' Underway to Undermine US-Russia Summit as Trump and Russian Prez to Discuss Ukraine Peace Deal in Meeting in Alaska
A top Russian advisor says foreign efforts are underway to discredit and disrupt a planned summit this weekend in Alaska to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet at a yet-to-be-announced location in the state for the first US-Russia leaders summit in more than four years.
Trump plans to push Putin to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is in its third year. However, a senior member of Putin’s inner circle is warning that opposing countries are desperate to undermine the summit.
Russia's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, wrote in a Telegram post: "Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump."
Several NATO countries in Europe have not been shy about expressing their skepticism about the possibilities of a peace deal, but Dmitriev refused to elaborate or reveal which nations might be making nefarious plans.
It's not clear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited or will attend the meeting.
Meeting in Alaska
Trump announced the hastily-organized summit in a Friday night post on his Truth Social platform.
"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," he wrote "Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Meanwhile, Putin's aides in a statement confirmed their RSVP for the summit, pointing out the Alaska location is a perfect meeting spot.
"Russia and the United States are close neighbors, they share borders. So it does make sense if our delegation simply crosses the Bering Strait and if such an important and expected meeting between the two leaders takes place specifically in Alaska.
What Comes Next?
The statement continued: "Incidentally, it is in Alaska and in the Arctic that the economic interests of our countries converge and prospects for implementing large-scale mutually beneficial projects arise."
However, the presidents will undoubtedly focus on discussing ways to reach a sustainable settlement to the Ukraine crisis.
"Looking ahead, we would naturally expect the next meeting between the presidents to be held on Russia's territory. An invitation to that effect has already been made to the President of the United States," the statement concluded.
Revealed: Epstein Wore Israel Defense Forces Sweatshirt in Photo With Long-Serving Butler After Revelations He Operated 'Blackmail Honeytrap' for Country's Intelligence Services
Russia's Deadline
Trump previously gave Russia a 50-day deadline to end its war with Ukraine, which did not go over well with Russia Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev
"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," the former Russian president wrote in a July 28 post on X.
Putin's spokesperson downplayed Medvedev's ominous comments, stating: "Listen, in every country, members of the country’s leadership have different points of view on current events, have different attitudes. There are people with a hardline attitude in the U.S. and in European countries. This is always the case."