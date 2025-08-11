Putin Ally Warns 'Titanic Efforts' Underway to Undermine US-Russia Summit as Trump and Russian Prez to Discuss Ukraine Peace Deal in Meeting in Alaska

Trump plans to push Putin to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which is in its third year. However, a senior member of Putin’s inner circle is warning that opposing countries are desperate to undermine the summit.

Russia's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, wrote in a Telegram post: "Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump."

Several NATO countries in Europe have not been shy about expressing their skepticism about the possibilities of a peace deal, but Dmitriev refused to elaborate or reveal which nations might be making nefarious plans.

It's not clear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited or will attend the meeting.