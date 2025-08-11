Hollywood A-Lister Delivers Blunt Verdict on Montecito Neighbors Meghan and Harry

The neighborhood backlash continued for Prince Harry and Markle in the German documentary Harry: The Lost Prince, which reported how locals have declared the diva standoffish when it comes to hanging out with regular people.

Richard Mineards said: "I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community. She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community.

"Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly... but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere."

Neighbors admitted they don't often see Prince Harry unless he leaves their mansion to walk the dog or ride around town on his bike with bodyguards in tow.

An insider said: "They keep themselves to themselves. I haven't seen Harry around much. Normally when you see him around here, he's walking his Labrador on the beach or on his bicycle, followed by his security in a Range Rover."