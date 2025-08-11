Hollywood A-Lister Delivers Blunt Verdict on Montecito Neighbors Meghan and Harry
A big A-lister has shared his blunt verdict on his very famous Montecito neighbors – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Hollywood movie star Rob Lowe revealed what it's like to have the royal couple in the neighborhood, RadarOnline.com can report.
Very Famous And Royal Neighbors
In a resurfaced interview with E! News: "They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town.
"Let me tell you something: once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same."
He added: “The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”
Just a year prior to Lowe's comments, Prince Harry, 40, and Markle, 44, stepped down as royals and left the United Kingdom for America.
The couple and their two children, Arichie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, currently reside in California after purchasing their mansion for $14.65million.
Past Neighborhood Issues
Lowe's opinion of having the royal couple as neighbors is far different than the other residents' thoughts.
Earlier this year, it was reported Markle's neighbors branded the former Suits actress "the starlet" after complaining the couple's arrival in Montecito impacted the area.
Since the couple's big move, the most common complaints are the increase in housing prices and people visiting from out of town.
In addition, the town has been flooded with tourists, and the couple brought a massive amount of attention.
One resident said: "I still think they're the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet.
"They moved away from England to get away from the scrutiny of the press, and all they do is try and get in the press in the United States."
Meghan 'Isn't Involved With The Community'
EXCLUSIVE: Is Sydney Sweeney Set to Become the Next Bond Girl? Blonde Bombshell 'At the Top of the List' to Star in the 007 Franchise After Getting Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos' Stamp of Approval
The neighborhood backlash continued for Prince Harry and Markle in the German documentary Harry: The Lost Prince, which reported how locals have declared the diva standoffish when it comes to hanging out with regular people.
Richard Mineards said: "I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community. She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community.
"Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly... but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere."
Neighbors admitted they don't often see Prince Harry unless he leaves their mansion to walk the dog or ride around town on his bike with bodyguards in tow.
An insider said: "They keep themselves to themselves. I haven't seen Harry around much. Normally when you see him around here, he's walking his Labrador on the beach or on his bicycle, followed by his security in a Range Rover."
While the neighbors doesn't seem to be loving the royals, Markle has been suffering even more with the loss of some mega-famous Hollywood friends.
As businesses continue to flop, so do some of her friendships – one being with Oprah Winfrey.
"Oprah helped launch Meghan and Harry’s entire media brand," an executive told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes about the rift on his Substack. "But that connection has gone quiet."
Shuter noted the lack of celebrities at Markle's 44th birthday dinner as further proof of how the likes of Serena Williams and Tyler Perry, as well as Montecito neighbors Oprah and Katharine McPhee, have all distanced themselves from the couple.