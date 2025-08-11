OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Wants to Teach Sex Education in Schools — Despite Classroom Scene Backlash
Former OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue thinks she can do a far superior job at teaching sex education to school kids because she's got much more experience than "middle-aged teachers" who "have never been laid," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, 26, made the provocative comments during an appearance on the UK's Politics Joe podcast, ahead of the adult video star's racy documentary 1000 Men and Me airing on Britain's Channel 4. It chronicled the lead-up to Blue's seedy stunt of allegedly bedding 1,057 men in one day.
She'd Got First-Hand Knowledge
"It's unrealistic," Blue, real name Tia Billinger, said of the way sex ed is taught in British schools.
"And when the teacher tries to teach you about sex education, you're just ignoring her. You're like, 'Oh, what do you know? You're not with it nowadays. You're not understanding.' So, it should come from someone that's a lot more relevant and someone that's going to listen, otherwise it's just dismissed," Blue dished.
While the England native would be thrilled to teach kids about sex, Blue feared her reputation would cause schools to have a tizzy about allowing her to interact with students, especially since she beds so many barely legal young men.
"I'd love to go to schools and educate people on sex. But at the moment, especially because I do a lot of Barely Legals, I don’t quite think I’d be let in at the moment. So maybe in a few years' time. Maybe 10 years' time," she noted
Hot for Teacher
Blue explained how she could be of particular help when it came to relating to students' questions about outcomes after having sex.
"What if you think you've got something, here's where you get tested, here's how you go about it," was one situation she envisioned, while another was the next steps to take after having unprotected sex.
Classroom Sex
Blue spent some time in a classroom recently, but in an X-rated form. She shot a video in May featuring seven barely legal teens as well as OnlyFans performer Karolina Bajcer, 22.
She posted the video to OnlyFans at the time, which came ahead of Blue's ban from the platform in June.
“So, she messaged me to be in a video. Um, it was the school one. So, we went there. We did a whole shoot at a school. Not an actual school. I f----- her in a school, and it was fun,” aspiring OnlyFans star Kenzlee, 18, shared after shooting the content with Blue.
Booted From OnlyFans
While she may have gotten away with the NSFW schoolroom stunt, Blue's next idea for an X-rated feat proved to be too much for OnlyFans' guidelines.
She promoted doing a "petting zoo," where Blue would be tied down naked in a glass box while 2,000 men would be allowed to come in and do whatever they wanted with her body.
It resulted in a massive backlash that Blue was promoting "rape culture," with one person claiming, "She’s genuinely a danger to society and herself. Her and those 2000 men need mental evaluation."
Blue later claimed that her ban was "clearly unfair" and that she had been "singled out."
“It’s not because what I did was dangerous. I’ve been the only content creator that’s happily slept with the numbers I have and have walked away smiling each time," she huffed.
Blue has since taken her content to Fansly.