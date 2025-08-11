OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Wants to Teach Sex Education in Schools — Despite Classroom Scene Backlash

Blue, 26, made the provocative comments during an appearance on the UK's Politics Joe podcast , ahead of the adult video star's racy documentary 1000 Men and Me airing on Britain's Channel 4. It chronicled the lead-up to Blue's seedy stunt of allegedly bedding 1,057 men in one day .

Former OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue thinks she can do a far superior job at teaching sex education to school kids because she's got much more experience than "middle-aged teachers" who "have never been laid," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's unrealistic," Blue, real name Tia Billinger, said of the way sex ed is taught in British schools.

"And when the teacher tries to teach you about sex education, you're just ignoring her. You're like, 'Oh, what do you know? You're not with it nowadays. You're not understanding.' So, it should come from someone that's a lot more relevant and someone that's going to listen, otherwise it's just dismissed," Blue dished.

While the England native would be thrilled to teach kids about sex, Blue feared her reputation would cause schools to have a tizzy about allowing her to interact with students, especially since she beds so many barely legal young men.

"I'd love to go to schools and educate people on sex. But at the moment, especially because I do a lot of Barely Legals, I don’t quite think I’d be let in at the moment. So maybe in a few years' time. Maybe 10 years' time," she noted