EXCLUSIVE: Diva Duchess Meghan Markle 'Raging' Prince William's Girl Charlotte is Set to Inherit Princess Diana’s $535K Tiara — Instead of Her Daughter Lilibet
Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is set to inherit Princess Diana's iconic Spencer Tiara – much to the frustration of diva duchess Meghan Markle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the dazzling jewelry piece has an estimated worth of at least $535,000 and is likely to go to Charlotte instead of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's offspring, Lilibet.
The Spencer Tiara
"The chances of Princess Charlotte or Princess Lilibet wearing the Spencer Tiara one day are certainly possible," said Maxwell Stone, a jewelry expert at Steven Stone Jewellers.
"But there are several key factors."
The Spencer Tiara, famously worn by Diana on her wedding day to the then Prince Charles in 1981, is not part of the Crown Jewels or the royal collection but remains a treasured family heirloom owned privately by Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, Diana's brother.
Since Diana's death aged 36 in a Paris car smash in 1997, the tiara has been rarely seen, locked away from public view.
Princess Charlotte, as a central figure in the core royal family, is more likely to be seen wearing the tiara on momentous occasions, said Stone.
"She embodies her grandmother's legacy in a very public way, making the Spencer Tiara a fitting and symbolic choice for future events – particularly a wedding," Stone explained.
The young princess has yet to debut a tiara publicly but has been seen wearing headpieces.
In contrast, Princess Lilibet, aged 5, has a far more distant relationship with the traditional royal institution.
"Raised outside traditional royal circles, her path is less entwined with royal custom, which may make access to the tiara less straightforward," Stone explained.
Lilibet, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, lives primarily in the United States, a factor that further distances her from royal customs and heirlooms.
The Spencer Tiara dates back to the 18th century and was gifted to Diana's grandmother, Countess Cynthia Spencer, in 1919.
Crafted from various older pieces of jewelry, it features diamond-encrusted motifs of tulips, scrolls, and stars, exemplifying exquisite craftsmanship.
"Diana adored the tiara and wore it repeatedly throughout her life," Stone said.
"It's intricately crafted and rich in sentimental value, making it one of the most treasured heirlooms in British aristocracy."
The Royal Tension Continues
Its last known public appearance was in 2018, when Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale wore it on her wedding day.
Both Princess Kate and Markle have never publicly worn the piece, despite often paying tribute to Diana in other ways through their ensembles.
The ongoing speculation about who will inherit or be allowed to wear the tiara again has sparked talk of renewed tension between the Sussexes and Waleses.
According to insiders, Markle, 43, is "raging" at the prospect of her daughter being passed over for the Diana heirloom.
A source said: "The fact is, the Spencer family remains the ultimate custodians of the tiara. As the 9th Earl Spencer, Charles, 58, is responsible for its safekeeping and decisions regarding its use.
"Given Princess Charlotte's prominent place within the royal family and her public role as Diana's granddaughter, many view her as the natural choice for the tiara's future appearances.
"There is virtually no way it will end up in Lilibet's hands, and Meghan is seeing this as yet another snub to her and her kids."
The heirloom remains a powerful symbol of Diana's legacy, connecting the past with the present royal generation.
For Charlotte, it represents a tangible link to her grandmother, while for Lilibet, it now highlights the ongoing divisions and complexities within the extended royal family.
Maxwell Stone concluded: "While no official valuation exists, I would estimate the Spencer Tiara to be worth around £535,000. With its exquisite detail, fine diamonds, and deep sentimental value, it's undoubtedly one of the most treasured heirlooms in British aristocracy."