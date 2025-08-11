EXCLUSIVE: Diva Duchess Meghan Markle 'Raging' Prince William's Girl Charlotte is Set to Inherit Princess Diana’s $535K Tiara — Instead of Her Daughter Lilibet

"The chances of Princess Charlotte or Princess Lilibet wearing the Spencer Tiara one day are certainly possible," said Maxwell Stone, a jewelry expert at Steven Stone Jewellers.

"But there are several key factors."

The Spencer Tiara, famously worn by Diana on her wedding day to the then Prince Charles in 1981, is not part of the Crown Jewels or the royal collection but remains a treasured family heirloom owned privately by Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, Diana's brother.

Since Diana's death aged 36 in a Paris car smash in 1997, the tiara has been rarely seen, locked away from public view.

Princess Charlotte, as a central figure in the core royal family, is more likely to be seen wearing the tiara on momentous occasions, said Stone.

"She embodies her grandmother's legacy in a very public way, making the Spencer Tiara a fitting and symbolic choice for future events – particularly a wedding," Stone explained.

The young princess has yet to debut a tiara publicly but has been seen wearing headpieces.