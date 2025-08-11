Target Store Shooting Horror: Madman 'Tried to Flee in Stolen Car' After Killing 3 People and Injuring Child
A gunman opened fire at a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, leaving at least three people dead before attempting to flee the scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alleged shooter, whose identity has yet to be released, was described as a white man wearing a Hawaiian shirt, shot at shoppers, creating mass panic.
Shooter Details
"APD Officers are responding to a shooting incident at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard," the Austin Police Department said before they detained the shooter. "The suspect is still at large. The suspect is described as a White male. Possibly wearing khaki shorts, Hawaiian/floral shirt."
"DO NOT APPROACH. For your safety, avoid the area," they added.
According to Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis, the suspect carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and took off following the shooting. He then wrecked it and stole another vehicle from a Volkswagen dealership.
While it is unknown how far the suspect was able to get away, he was eventually detained.
More Bloodshed
During a press conference, Davis revealed the unidentified 32-year-old suspect was tasered and taken into custody.
According to the police chief, the alleged shooter was known to police and had a known mental health issue as well as a prior criminal history. At the moment, a motive remains unclear.
The tragic incident comes just weeks after Shane Devon Tamura was captured by surveillance walking into 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, where the NFL headquarters are located, carrying an M4 rifle.
Upon entering the building, he "immediately opened fire" on NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was branded a "hero."
After he killed Islam, Tamura, who RadarOnline.com learned was not affiliated with any political party, took the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he shot Blackstone employee Wesley LePatner, 46-year-old security officer Aland Etienne, and Rudin Management employee Julia Hyman.
Tamura, who also had a "documented mental health history" according to Commissioner Tisch, ended up killing himself.
The shooter was compared to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of being behind the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO.
"I mean, it’s scary the precedent that Luigi started," one comment on a social forum read. "This example is similar – the guy was mad at the NFL and wanted his revenge, but in contrast, he ended up miscalculating and killing people who were completely unrelated to this issue."
Earlier this week, in Georgia, another shooting occurred when Army Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, was accused of opening fire at Fort Stewart Army Base, resulting in five soldiers injured.
Three of the soldiers needed to undergo surgery, while the other two were transported to a hospital in Savannah for additional treatment. All five are in stable condition and expected to recover.
Brigadier General John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, revealed in a news conference that Radford was a sergeant stationed on the base and his victims were people he worked with.