Target Store Shooting Horror: Madman 'Tried to Flee in Stolen Car' After Killing 3 People and Injuring Child

"APD Officers are responding to a shooting incident at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard," the Austin Police Department said before they detained the shooter. "The suspect is still at large. The suspect is described as a White male. Possibly wearing khaki shorts, Hawaiian/floral shirt."

"DO NOT APPROACH. For your safety, avoid the area," they added.

According to Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis, the suspect carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot and took off following the shooting. He then wrecked it and stole another vehicle from a Volkswagen dealership.

While it is unknown how far the suspect was able to get away, he was eventually detained.