EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens' Legal War With Brigitte Macron Erupts — Conservative Mouthpiece Accuses French First Lady of Suffering from 'Mental Illness' Amid Transgender Theory Defamation Lawsuit

Owens has refused to back down from her claims that Brigitte is secretly a trans woman. In response, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against her and her "verifiably false and devastating lies."

The far-right influencer claimed the couple hired a private investigator to "look into my relationship with Russia" while building their case against her, something she had long suspected.

According to reports, US-based investigative firm Nardello & Co. searched last month, before the lawsuit was filed. While the move is common in lawsuits such as these, Owens still took to X to denounce it and the Macrons.

"How is this not mental illness?" she tweeted, adding: "@EmmanuelMacron is being absolutely humiliated."

Hours later, she doubled down on her tweet, sharing: "I cannot believe my eyes. This is a literal head of state hiring investigators to look into a mother who podcasts from her basement. @EmmanuelMacron, your wife absolutely must check into rehab."