EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens' Legal War With Brigitte Macron Erupts — Conservative Mouthpiece Accuses French First Lady of Suffering from 'Mental Illness' Amid Transgender Theory Defamation Lawsuit
Candace Owens has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for hiring a private investigator to dig up dirt on her amid their ongoing legal battle with the conservative influencer, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The French first couple have sued Owens for repeatedly insisting Brigitte was born a man.
Owens has refused to back down from her claims that Brigitte is secretly a trans woman. In response, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against her and her "verifiably false and devastating lies."
The far-right influencer claimed the couple hired a private investigator to "look into my relationship with Russia" while building their case against her, something she had long suspected.
According to reports, US-based investigative firm Nardello & Co. searched last month, before the lawsuit was filed. While the move is common in lawsuits such as these, Owens still took to X to denounce it and the Macrons.
"How is this not mental illness?" she tweeted, adding: "@EmmanuelMacron is being absolutely humiliated."
Hours later, she doubled down on her tweet, sharing: "I cannot believe my eyes. This is a literal head of state hiring investigators to look into a mother who podcasts from her basement. @EmmanuelMacron, your wife absolutely must check into rehab."
Macron's Lawsuit
The Macron's lawsuit centers on an eight-part series Owens covered titled Becoming Brigitte, in which the podcaster alleged the politician's wife stole another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.
Emmanuel and Brigitte's 22-count complaint seeks an unspecified amount of damages from Owens, while stating: "These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."
According to the filing, the Macrons claimed Owens refused to comply with three separate retraction requests sent by their lawyer from December 2024 to July 1.
They decided to take legal action after the final retraction request as the podcaster continued to promote "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."
The Macrons said in a statement: "Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety.
"We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."
Owens Won't Back Down
In response to the Macrons' lawsuit, a spokesperson for the podcaster said she was "not shutting up" – and Owens followed through on the promise by slamming Brigitte in a recent episode of her show, Candace, calling her the "first lady man of France."
"You are officially a goofy man, Brigitte. But I've got to give it to you, you definitely got balls," Owens slammed.
"Fire everybody around you, and I mean literally everyone around you who told you this was a good idea. That this was a very good idea for you, the sitting first lady of a country, to file a lawsuit against a journalist in another country.
"You are literally making history in all the wrong ways."
Trump Steps In
The growing feud has even caught the attention of President Trump. During a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson's podcast, Owens told the former Fox News host Trump called her and asked her to cut it out shortly after President Macron visited Trump at the White House.
"Emmanuel Macron personally flew to DC and asked Trump to ask me to shut up, to just stop speaking about his wife," she told Carlson.
According to Owens, Trump allegedly told her that Brigitte is "old and this is really, really impacting her," adding that "I saw her up close and she looks like a woman to me."
However, Owens refused, allegedly telling Trump: "Respectfully, Mr. President, it's not my fault that he married somebody with a penis."