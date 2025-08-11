Your tip
Revealed: Epstein Wore Israel Defense Forces Sweatshirt in Photo With Long-Serving Butler After Revelations He Operated 'Blackmail Honeytrap' for Country's Intelligence Services

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: SDNY

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein wearing an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt has gone viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein wearing an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt while posing with his longtime butler on his infamous private jet has surfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The image of the convicted pedophile has gone viral online as rumors swirled Epstein allegedly helped run the "blackmail honey" program for Israel's intelligence agency.

Butler Breaks Silence

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's longtime butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin shared the photo of the disgraced financier wearing an IDF sweatshirt.

Epstein's longtime butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who oversaw the disgraced pedophile's Paris home, shared the photo during an interview in which he claimed his former boss "loved life too much" to kill himself.

In the photo, Epstein is seen wearing a brown IDF sweatshirt and smiling as he poses next to Cotrin on board his private jet, the Lolita Express.

The late disgraced financier has long been accused of being a spy for Israel, claims his former lawyer Alan Dershowitz said he "laughed off."

Alan Dershowitz Dismisses Spy Rumors

Dershowitz, who was once falsely accused of sexual abuse by late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, dismissed rumors Israel used Epstein to gain information on the rich and powerful.

The controversial defense attorney recalled discussing the "blackmail honey" operation rumors with Epstein, saying: "We discussed it and the answer was no. He laughed. No intelligence agency would really trust him."

He noted Epstein would have told him if he was a spy "to try to get him a better deal," adding: "That's not something he would keep from his lawyers. That's something he would tell his lawyers."

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: BBC Panorama

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre walked back her accusations against his lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Theories about Epstein being a secret undercover agent surfaced shortly after he was found deceased in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he was awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

Conspiracy theorists alleged Epstein was killed because of damning information he had on individuals included on his rumored "client list," which the Department of Justice denied existed in a recent controversial memo.

The rumors have gained traction thanks to popular media figures like Tucker Carlson promoting the theory to his audience.

Ex Prime Minister Slams Conspiracy Theory

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: MEGA

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett slammed Tucker Carlson for promoting the spy theory.

In July, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Carlson for promoting the theories, which he called a "vicious wave of slander and lies against" the Jewish state.

Bennett said: "As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100 per cent certainty: The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false.

"This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is said to have ordered Owens to stop poking at the Macrons.

Theories on Epstein's past dealings and death have been reinvigorated amid outrage at President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the Epstein files.

Despite campaigning on the promise of transparency and releasing the sealed documents to the public, the Justice Department closed the case, prompting cover-up accusations due to Trump's well-documented friendship with Epstein.

Tensions flared with Trump's ex-defense attorney and current deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche met with Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell for two days.

Critics feared Maxwell would clear Trump's name in exchange for a pardon, which the president acknowledged he had the power to do.

Days after Maxwell met with Blanche, she was transferred from a Tallahassee prison to a low-security facility in Texas.

