Revealed: Epstein Wore Israel Defense Forces Sweatshirt in Photo With Long-Serving Butler After Revelations He Operated 'Blackmail Honeytrap' for Country's Intelligence Services

Epstein's longtime butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who oversaw the disgraced pedophile's Paris home, shared the photo during an interview in which he claimed his former boss "loved life too much" to kill himself.

In the photo, Epstein is seen wearing a brown IDF sweatshirt and smiling as he poses next to Cotrin on board his private jet, the Lolita Express.

The late disgraced financier has long been accused of being a spy for Israel, claims his former lawyer Alan Dershowitz said he "laughed off."