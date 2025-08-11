EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Inside Hulk Hogan's 'Celebration of Life' — Late WWE Legend's Bar To Hold Event Honoring His 72nd Birthday Weeks After His Tragic Death

Hogan's Hangout shared details of the event honoring "the heart of Hulkamania" on social media.

The restaurant and bar wrote on Instagram: "Join us on Monday for an all-day Celebration of Life honoring the one and only Hulk Hogan — the man, the myth, the legend, and the heart of Hulkamania. Come share your stories, relive the memories, and celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind. No cover – all are welcome."

American draft beers were on sale for $3, and cheeseburgers and fries were being sold for $13.

Fans were also encouraged to stay out late to enjoy one of Hulk's favorite activities, karaoke.