Hulk Hogan
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Inside Hulk Hogan's 'Celebration of Life' — Late WWE Legend's Bar To Hold Event Honoring His 72nd Birthday Weeks After His Tragic Death

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's Florida bar and restaurant has planned a 'celebration of life' on what would've been his 72nd birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's Florida restaurant and bar has planned a celebration of life in honor of what would have been the WWE legend's 72nd birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hogan's Hangout in Clearwater, Florida, kicked off Hulk's birthday bash on August 11 with food and drink specials and planned a special karaoke event hosted by the wrestler's son, Nick.

'Celebration of Life'

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk died aged 71 on July 24 of a heart attack.

Hogan's Hangout shared details of the event honoring "the heart of Hulkamania" on social media.

The restaurant and bar wrote on Instagram: "Join us on Monday for an all-day Celebration of Life honoring the one and only Hulk Hogan — the man, the myth, the legend, and the heart of Hulkamania. Come share your stories, relive the memories, and celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind. No cover – all are welcome."

American draft beers were on sale for $3, and cheeseburgers and fries were being sold for $13.

Fans were also encouraged to stay out late to enjoy one of Hulk's favorite activities, karaoke.

Photo of Hogan's Hangout in Clearwater, Florida
Source: DANIEL GURA/RADAR ONLINE

Hulk lived two-miles from Hogan's Hangout in Clearwater, Florida.

The caption continued: "Karaoke will continue until 1AM, so stick around and sing your heart out for the Hulkster.

"Wear your red and yellow, bring your best Hogan energy, and let’s send him off the way he would’ve wanted – with love, laughter, and a whole lot of volume."

In a follow-up post, Hulk's bar confirmed his son would be hosting the special edition karaoke. It remains unknown if Hulk's estranged daughter, Brooke, was invited or will be attending the event.

Hogan's Hangout's manager declined to comment on the festivities to RadarOnline.com.

Nick's Tribute

Source: @NICKHOGAN/INSTAGRAM

The wrestler's son, Nick, posted a tribute for his father's birthday on Instagram.

Nick posted a tribute to his father on Instagram ahead of the celebration at Hogan's Hangout.

He shared a photo with Hulk, who was wearing his signature red bandana and a black graphic t-shirt with his image.

The 35-year-old captioned the post: "Happy birthday, Dad! I love you and miss you more than anything.

"I wish we could have celebrated together today, but I know you’re with me always."

Stunned Staff

Photo of Hulk Hogan and family
Source: MEGA

Hogan's Hangout confirmed Nick would host a special karaoke night in memory of the WWE star.

As RadarOnline.com reported, staff at Hogan's Hangout were stunned by his death. Hulk lived less than two-miles from his bar and restaurant, which became the site of an impromptu memorial after news of his death at age 71 on July 24 made headlines.

Fans left flowers at the base of a life-sized Hulk bobblehead in the restaurant and raised a glass as they chanted his name.

A hostess told us: "He was great. He was a great man. We are all shocked here. No one expected this to happen."

Another fan said: "This is my childhood, you know? I lost a piece of my childhood today. I used to dress up as the Hulk when I was a kid, you know? Like, the underwear and everything. He was my hero."

Hulk's cause of death was ruled to be acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. His manner of death was ruled natural.

