Trump Threatens to Boot Homeless People From Washington DC and Wants to Clean Up City After Prez Sees Them Living in Tents While Driving To Golf Course
Donald Trump's new battle is against homeless people in Washington D.C., especially after seeing them camping out on his drive to go golfing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to The Guardian, the president focused on cleaning up the city he currently resides in after homeless people seemed to ruin his drive from the White House to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
They Have To 'Move Out, Immediately!'
Following the eye-opening drive, the 79-year-old took to Truth Social to go off on homeless people, as he raged: "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY... We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital."
Trump also posted images of people in tents in the Capitol, including someone sleeping in front of the American Institute Pharmacy Building on Constitution Avenue, photos that were believed to be taken from his motorcade on his golf trip.
"What it really is the president has been driving around D.C. and has seen the filth and has seen the squalor himself, and he wants to make it more beautiful and more safe," a White House official said.
According to reports, the crazed 79-year-old ordered federal law enforcement to D.C., and also deployed 120 FBI agents for overnight shifts to assist local police with crimes.
During a White House press conference on Monday, August 11, Trump also confirmed he will be deploying the National Guard to the nation's capital, and also said he is removing homeless encampments in the city.
"We're going to clean up our sidewalks. You have countries where every Saturday, the people go out and they wash their sidewalks in front of their stores and their houses," Trump rambled, and then recalled what his father used to tell him.
He said: "'Son, when you walk into a restaurant and you see a dirty front door, don't go in, because if the front door is dirty, the kitchen is dirty.' Also, same thing with the capital. If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty, and they'll respect us."
Harsh Reaction To Trump's Plans
However, not everyone is on board with Trump's decisions, including D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who called the move "unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful."
He added on X: "There is no crime emergency in the District of Columbia. Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year.
"We are considering all of our options and will do what is necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents."
Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin also accused Trump of "playing political games."
"Trump doesn’t give a damn about keeping D.C. residents safe," Martin said. "When rioters violently stormed the Capitol and there were repeated requests for the National Guard, Trump failed to act. To add insult to injury, he released from jail those 1,500 violent insurrectionists who assaulted police officers and broke local and federal law."
Martin was referring to Trump's lack of urgency following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.
In response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told RadarOnline.com: "President Trump’s pledge to clean up DC is nothing new. On the campaign trail, he pledged to make DC safe again.
"In March, he signed an Executive Order establishing a Task Force to Make DC safe and beautiful again, and they have been working on this important project since then. President Trump’s bold actions are another promise made, promise kept."