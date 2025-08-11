Trump Threatens to Boot Homeless People From Washington DC and Wants to Clean Up City After Prez Sees Them Living in Tents While Driving To Golf Course

According to reports, the crazed 79-year-old ordered federal law enforcement to D.C., and also deployed 120 FBI agents for overnight shifts to assist local police with crimes.

During a White House press conference on Monday, August 11, Trump also confirmed he will be deploying the National Guard to the nation's capital, and also said he is removing homeless encampments in the city.

"We're going to clean up our sidewalks. You have countries where every Saturday, the people go out and they wash their sidewalks in front of their stores and their houses," Trump rambled, and then recalled what his father used to tell him.

He said: "'Son, when you walk into a restaurant and you see a dirty front door, don't go in, because if the front door is dirty, the kitchen is dirty.' Also, same thing with the capital. If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty, and they'll respect us."