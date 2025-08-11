Sending a Message? Timothée Chalamet Sparks Kylie Jenner Split Fears After Actor Shared Bizarre Post on Reality Star's 28th Birthday

Kylie didn't appear to have missed Chalamet's company at her weekend-long birthday celebrations. In addition to Kendall, she had plenty of A-list star power at her dinner party, where Hailey and Justin Bieber were seated next to the lip kit mogul as she blew out the candles on her massive raspberry-covered cake.

Earlier in the day, the California native's children, Stormi and Aire Webster, presented their mom with a cake that appeared to be a product of their own creation. The messy white frosting was covered in brightly colored sprinkles and pieces of candy during the daytime portion of the party.

"Best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!" Kylie gushed in the caption of photos and videos from the weekend. "And to my sister @kendalljenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you."