Sending a Message? Timothée Chalamet Sparks Kylie Jenner Split Fears After Actor Shared Bizarre Post on Reality Star's 28th Birthday
Timothée Chalamet ignored girlfriend Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday on social media, instead sharing a bizarre boxing post that has fans fearing they've secretly split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The handsome actor, 29, was active on his Instagram while Jenner was celebrating her birthday with her family and friends at a party hosted by the makeup mogul's sister, Kendall Jenner on Sunday, August 10.
Kylie Jenner's Birthday Weekend
The A Complete Unknown star posted the iconic photo of Muhammad Ali knocking out Sonny Liston to win the world heavyweight boxing title in 1965. Over it, he wrote "Dream Big" in sloppy lettering.
Chalamet had a good excuse for not being there in person for Kylie's big day, as he's in Hungary shooting the third installment of the Dune franchise.
The Screen Actors Guild award winner still isn't following his girlfriend on Instagram, or anyone for that matter. Kylie began following Chalamet's account on July 2 after more than two years of dating, ranking him among the lucky 119 people she keeps social media tabs on.
A-list Birthday Party Guests
Kylie didn't appear to have missed Chalamet's company at her weekend-long birthday celebrations. In addition to Kendall, she had plenty of A-list star power at her dinner party, where Hailey and Justin Bieber were seated next to the lip kit mogul as she blew out the candles on her massive raspberry-covered cake.
Earlier in the day, the California native's children, Stormi and Aire Webster, presented their mom with a cake that appeared to be a product of their own creation. The messy white frosting was covered in brightly colored sprinkles and pieces of candy during the daytime portion of the party.
"Best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!" Kylie gushed in the caption of photos and videos from the weekend. "And to my sister @kendalljenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you."
Red Carpet Official
Kylie got the biggest validation once and for all that she's Chalamet's girlfriend when the Call Me by Your Name actor finally walked a red carpet with the reality star in May.
The duo put on a PDA show at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, where Kylie couldn't contain her joy in finally appearing alongside her man.
Up until then, Chalamet had brought the mom of two as his guest to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards and Oscars, but she came in a side door and only joined him inside the ceremonies as he walked the red carpets solo.
Keeping His Distance From Her Family
While it took Chalamet ages to embrace being seen at events with Kylie, he's still keeping her famous family far out of reach due to fears the Hulu reality clan will tarnish his A-list artiste reputation.
"Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them," an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively in June. "They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs."
"Once in a while, Timmy obliges, but he's rarely there longer than an hour, and any time he can find an excuse to bail, he does," our source said.
"The guy knows what he's doing, he's getting a ton of free PR by dating Kylie, and she's giving him the sex of his life," the insider added. "But as far as being wrapped into the Kardashian world, he's got zero interest whatsoever."