Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Friends' Mock Meghan Markle by Coming Up With 'Unflattering Nickname' for Duchess' Beloved 'As Ever' Brand

a picture of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friends have mocked Meghan Markle's beloved As Ever brand,

Aug. 11 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand has been brutally mocked by Prince William and Kate Middleton's friends, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal pals of the royal couple ridiculed the announcement of her lifestyle company being rebranded to As Ever in February.

Article continues below advertisement

As Ever? More Like 'As If'

a picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

William and Kate's pals had a good chuckle at Markle's rebrand, believing it will never be a success.

Article continues below advertisement

They reportedly referred to the Duchess of Sussex's latest business venture as "As If," as in "as if it will take off."

A source said: "It's caused quite a bit of laughter within the group. WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth.

"It's all very budget and rushed. Embarrassing, really."

William and Kate have distanced themselves from both Markle and husband Prince Harry since they left to the U.S., and made damaging claims about the royal family, including in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving On

a picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

William and Kate have distanced themselves from Markle amid damaging claims made by Duchess and husband Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon the launch of her lifestyle brand, which sells products including an assortment of teas, edible flower sprinkles, and a $28 jar of honey, Markle's products sold out very quickly, but then the website was not updated for several months.

That was until Markle launched her latest line of products, Californian rosé wine.

Customers were able to purchase three bottles for $87, six bottles for $158, and 12 bottles for $300, and it sold out within the hour.

Markle has also invested in a number of companies, including the vegan coffee brand Clevr Blends and haircare line Highbrow Hippie.

Article continues below advertisement

Billionaire Markle

picture of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has ambitions of becoming a billionaire, according to royal experts.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Joe Biden

Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Ex-Prez Sparks Concern Over Drastic Weight Loss During Rare Public Outing as He Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer — 'Looks Like A Skeleton'

photo of mario lopez and court documents.

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Granted Restraining Order Against 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Suing Him For Defamation After Explosive Court Hearing

Article continues below advertisement

Through her business ventures and lucrative deals with media brands, royal experts have speculated Markle could have ambitions to become a billionaire.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Meghan has ambitions to become a billionaire with her various projects, including TV and investing in start-ups, but Harry lacks the same "ruthlessness."

He said: "Harry is increasingly finding himself as the spare in a relationship with Meghan, which undoubtedly involves mutual affection, but where their priorities differ widely.

"Meghan likes glitz and glamour and is absolutely ruthless, as the interview on Oprah showed so clearly. Because she married Harry, her brand does have reach.

"She would like to be a billionaire influencer and an A-list celebrity, but she has very few A-list friends."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The former 'Suits' star's hopes of becoming a billionaire could be damaged by her problematic public image.

He cautioned that Markle's hopes of becoming a billionaire could be damaged by her problematic public image.

"Her declining popularity in the United States is partly due to the bullying allegations which have dogged her, though she strongly denies them, and partly because, as was pointed out by critics of her With Love, Meghan cookery show, she is too self-obsessed," Fitzwilliams explained.

"She should take advice from the infamous but pragmatic 16th-century diplomat Nicolo Machiavelli, who wrote, 'It is not necessary that a prince (in her case a princess) be just. It is very necessary that he (she) appear to be.'

"The talent isn't there, the ambition is boundless, the self-love infinite, and it shows far too obviously. The novelty has worn off, too. If you preach love but rubbish the royal family, which you married into, you might not make the fortune you seek!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.