Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Friends' Mock Meghan Markle by Coming Up With 'Unflattering Nickname' for Duchess' Beloved 'As Ever' Brand
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand has been brutally mocked by Prince William and Kate Middleton's friends, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal pals of the royal couple ridiculed the announcement of her lifestyle company being rebranded to As Ever in February.
As Ever? More Like 'As If'
They reportedly referred to the Duchess of Sussex's latest business venture as "As If," as in "as if it will take off."
A source said: "It's caused quite a bit of laughter within the group. WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth.
"It's all very budget and rushed. Embarrassing, really."
William and Kate have distanced themselves from both Markle and husband Prince Harry since they left to the U.S., and made damaging claims about the royal family, including in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Moving On
Upon the launch of her lifestyle brand, which sells products including an assortment of teas, edible flower sprinkles, and a $28 jar of honey, Markle's products sold out very quickly, but then the website was not updated for several months.
That was until Markle launched her latest line of products, Californian rosé wine.
Customers were able to purchase three bottles for $87, six bottles for $158, and 12 bottles for $300, and it sold out within the hour.
Markle has also invested in a number of companies, including the vegan coffee brand Clevr Blends and haircare line Highbrow Hippie.
Billionaire Markle
Through her business ventures and lucrative deals with media brands, royal experts have speculated Markle could have ambitions to become a billionaire.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Meghan has ambitions to become a billionaire with her various projects, including TV and investing in start-ups, but Harry lacks the same "ruthlessness."
He said: "Harry is increasingly finding himself as the spare in a relationship with Meghan, which undoubtedly involves mutual affection, but where their priorities differ widely.
"Meghan likes glitz and glamour and is absolutely ruthless, as the interview on Oprah showed so clearly. Because she married Harry, her brand does have reach.
"She would like to be a billionaire influencer and an A-list celebrity, but she has very few A-list friends."
He cautioned that Markle's hopes of becoming a billionaire could be damaged by her problematic public image.
"Her declining popularity in the United States is partly due to the bullying allegations which have dogged her, though she strongly denies them, and partly because, as was pointed out by critics of her With Love, Meghan cookery show, she is too self-obsessed," Fitzwilliams explained.
"She should take advice from the infamous but pragmatic 16th-century diplomat Nicolo Machiavelli, who wrote, 'It is not necessary that a prince (in her case a princess) be just. It is very necessary that he (she) appear to be.'
"The talent isn't there, the ambition is boundless, the self-love infinite, and it shows far too obviously. The novelty has worn off, too. If you preach love but rubbish the royal family, which you married into, you might not make the fortune you seek!"