Meghan Markle's New Lonely Life: Oprah 'Ends Connection' With 'Diva Duchess' After She Loses Netflix Deal and Spends Birthday Without Hollywood Pals
Meghan Markle has seen her once-glittering circle of A-list friends shrink dramatically as the diva duchess' post-royal bid for a glamorous Hollywood lifestyle keeps slipping away, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duchess of Sussex's formerly tight relationship with Oprah Winfrey has reportedly fallen silent, despite the media mogul giving Markle, 44, and her husband, Prince Harry, their first big break in the U.S., allowing the couple to trash the royal family in a sensational 2021 interview.
Oprah Connection Has 'Gone Quiet'
"Oprah helped launch Meghan and Harry’s entire media brand," an executive told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes about the rift on his Substack. "But that connection has gone quiet."
Shuter cited the lack of celebrities at Markle's quiet 44th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills as further proof of how the likes of Serena Williams and Tyler Perry, as well as Montecito neighbors Oprah and Katharine McPhee, have all seemingly drifted out of the former actress's life.
"It was a private dinner. Very low-key. No speeches, no surprises," said a source close to the couple. "But the absences were noticeable," when it came to Markle's former power-player pals.
"There’s no feud," the insider spilled about the lack of starry birthday love shown to Markle that she once received. "But it’s clear the dynamics have shifted. Meghan is focused on her family and her work. And some people have moved on."
Thanking 'Those of You I Don't Know'
Markle shared a photo on her Instagram page of her modest birthday celebration, showing her at a tiny table with a few mystery people whose faces weren't shown.
"Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends, and family for making it so special," the California native wrote in the caption while sitting in front of a small cake.
Markle then thanked strangers in a gesture of fan appreciation.
"To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day, thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it," she gushed.
Netflix Deal Is Dead
Unfortunately for Markle, the size of her fanbase has shrunk along with the circle of celebrities she can call friends.
The former Suits star's lifestyle and cooking series, With Love, Meghan, was a total bomb for Netflix. It ranked at a grim 383rd place among the streamer's most-watched shows for the first half of 2025. Harry's polo show fared even worse, placing a dismal 3,436 and pulling in a measly 500,000 global streams.
While Markle's series has a second season that will air in the fall, it was filmed concurrently with the production of season one, so the money had already been invested in the product.
The show will likely be Markle and Harry's final project for Netflix, as their deal with the streamer is reportedly dead. According to multiple industry insiders, Netflix has "no appetite" for renewing its five-year contract, which comes to an end later this year.
Prince Harry 'Marooned in L.A.'
As Markle and her prince's once-lucrative Hollywood deals have all but dried up, it's no wonder the Duke of Sussex is attempting to make peace with his father, King Charles III, in hopes of one day being able to claw back his former royal lifestyle as money gets tighter and tighter.
A source close to Harry revealed that he is "marooned in showbiz-land in LA thanks to his wife Meghan’s desperate quest to be seen as a celebrity.
“Basically, he just wants to quit the States and move back to Britain, where he can be part of the royals again, do charity work, and have a few beers with his old rugby pals," an insider claimed.
"His life is, for want of a better phrase, now in the toilet."