Meghan Markle's New Lonely Life: Oprah 'Ends Connection' With 'Diva Duchess' After She Loses Netflix Deal and Spends Birthday Without Hollywood Pals

"Oprah helped launch Meghan and Harry’s entire media brand," an executive told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes about the rift on his Substack. "But that connection has gone quiet."

Shuter cited the lack of celebrities at Markle's quiet 44th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills as further proof of how the likes of Serena Williams and Tyler Perry, as well as Montecito neighbors Oprah and Katharine McPhee, have all seemingly drifted out of the former actress's life.

"It was a private dinner. Very low-key. No speeches, no surprises," said a source close to the couple. "But the absences were noticeable," when it came to Markle's former power-player pals.

"There’s no feud," the insider spilled about the lack of starry birthday love shown to Markle that she once received. "But it’s clear the dynamics have shifted. Meghan is focused on her family and her work. And some people have moved on."