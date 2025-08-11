Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Ex-Prez Sparks Concern Over Drastic Weight Loss During Rare Public Outing as He Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer — 'Looks Like A Skeleton'

Biden was spotted over the weekend enjoying his favorite treat at the Double Dippers ice cream shop in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The 82-year-old flashed a wide grin as he wrapped his arm around shop owner Eluh Diehl. He was relaxed in a blue polo shirt and white shorts. Biden covered his head with a presidential cap.

The former prez, who served more than 35 years as a senator from the state, ordered a large waffle cone with vanilla soft serve.