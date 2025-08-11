Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Ex-Prez Sparks Concern Over Drastic Weight Loss During Rare Public Outing as He Battles Aggressive Prostate Cancer — 'Looks Like A Skeleton'
A slimmed-down Joe Biden smiled as he made a rare public appearance at an ice cream shop, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former president has been seldom seen as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
Biden was spotted over the weekend enjoying his favorite treat at the Double Dippers ice cream shop in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
The 82-year-old flashed a wide grin as he wrapped his arm around shop owner Eluh Diehl. He was relaxed in a blue polo shirt and white shorts. Biden covered his head with a presidential cap.
The former prez, who served more than 35 years as a senator from the state, ordered a large waffle cone with vanilla soft serve.
While he put forth a happy outlook, fans in the comments section were worried that the sick former leader was looking unhealthily thin.
"Joe Biden has lost a lot of weight," one person stated bluntly, as another bashed: "Man looks like a literal skeleton."
A third person added: "Great to see, but he is definitely losing some weight," as a fourth wished, "I hope his treatment and recovery is going well."
Safe at Home
Biden has been spending his post-presidency holed up at his Delaware home as he battles his aggressive cancer. The former commander-in-chief no longer has a full staff and dozens of security agents keeping tabs on his every move.
Instead, he has only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.
When Biden does decide to take a break from working on his memoir and leave the house, an aide said he stays true to his roots and travels by Amtrak or commercial flights, earning him the new nickname of American Airlines Joe.
A person familiar with Biden's post-presidency routine reportedly said: "He's very in the wild. His footprint is significantly smaller, and it's sort of shocking."
Aggressive Cancer Battle
Earlier this year, Biden was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his office confirmed.
In a statement on May 18, Biden's office revealed his prostate cancer is characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," which means the condition is "aggressive."
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the office added.
The diagnosis came after his doctor found a small nodule in the former POTUS' prostate during a routine physical exam that "necessitated further evaluation." Biden and his family then began "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Biden's Hidden Truths
Following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, the former commander-in-chief took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," he said in the post.
Top oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as an advisor for health policy under Barack Obama, spoke out about Joe's health crisis, claiming the 46th U.S. president likely had the cancer "while he was president."
"He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Dr. Zeke said during an appearance on Morning Joe on May 19. "Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that."
He assumed Joe "had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading." Still, the politician's records reportedly showed "no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released that he had a prostate-specific antigen."