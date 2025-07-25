EXCLUSIVE: Gen Z Contenders For the Next James Bond Revealed As Fans Fear 007 Franchise Is Set to Go 'Unbelievably Woke'
Jacob Elordi has told pals about the chance he may be crowned the next James Bond.
"Of course I’ve thought about it. I think anyone my age who grew up watching Bond has," he previously said.
And now, as Denis Villeneuve steps into the director’s chair for the next 007 installment, RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old Australian is just one of the Gen Z stars at the center of the battle over which actor will don the iconic tuxedo next.
Who Will Play Bond?
Villeneuve, 56, was officially announced last month as the director of the 26th Bond film. Best known for helming Dune and Arrival, he has called himself a "die-hard James Bond fan" and pledged to "honor the tradition" of the franchise.
But according to industry sources, the filmmaker is also keen to reboot the role with a new generation, specifically, a Gen Z Bond under 30. That would mark a dramatic shift for the franchise and rule out current front-runners such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, James Norton, 39, and Theo James, 40.
Elordi, who recently played a brooding Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and is best known for his role as the volatile Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, has emerged as the bookmaker’s favorite. His towering 6ft 5in frame, brooding charm, and menacing screen presence have made him a compelling candidate.
"He can do suave, but there’s also something dangerous behind the eyes," a casting insider said. Close behind is Micheal Ward, 27, whose performances in Top Boy and Blue Story have earned him critical acclaim.
A former model, Ward brings both elegance and edge to the screen – qualities that some believe could make him the first Black actor to play Bond.
'That Could Work Against Him'
"There’s something old-school cool about Micheal," said one former Bond franchise staffer. "But he’s also got grit."
Harris Dickinson, 29, is another name in the mix. The London-born actor, who will play John Lennon in Sam Mendes’s upcoming Beatles film series, previously flexed his action chops in The King's Man.
"He’s got the Brit factor, the physique, and the ability to bring depth to a genre role," said a UK casting director who has worked on major studio franchises. Tom Holland, also 29, may be an unexpected contender.
Best known as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland has performed most of his own stunts thanks to his background in gymnastics. But at 5ft 6in, some insiders wonder whether he fits the traditional mold.
"Tom has the charm and the physicality," said a Hollywood agent familiar with the casting process. "But the Bond silhouette is part of the brand – tall, commanding, and cool. That could work against him."
Then there’s Timothée Chalamet, 29, whose collaboration with Villeneuve in the Dune films has put him on the speculative shortlist. While his slender frame and ethereal presence might make him a long shot, his proven box office draw and close connection to the director keep his name in the conversation.
"It’s not impossible," said an MGM executive. "Denis trusts him, and audiences show up for him."
Villeneuve has remained tight-lipped about casting, though a formal announcement is expected later this year. He’s said to have declared behind the scenes: "The Bond of the future must be timeless. But I also believe he can be a man of his time."
Too Woke?
Whoever it is, the next 007 will have to balance legacy with reinvention, and do it in a tuxedo. The casting battle comes after RadarOnline.com recently revealed fans have been left let down and outraged Amazon MGM Studios has gained creative control of the franchise in a historic shake-up.
Diehard fans are fearing a woke future for Bond with the suave, hard-drinking, bed-hopping 007 replaced with a gay or trans version to appeal to the liberal brigade.
One X one user predicted: "Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will 'WOKE' this to death."