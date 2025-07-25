EXCLUSIVE: Gen Z Contenders For the Next James Bond Revealed As Fans Fear 007 Franchise Is Set to Go 'Unbelievably Woke'

Villeneuve, 56, was officially announced last month as the director of the 26th Bond film. Best known for helming Dune and Arrival, he has called himself a "die-hard James Bond fan" and pledged to "honor the tradition" of the franchise.

But according to industry sources, the filmmaker is also keen to reboot the role with a new generation, specifically, a Gen Z Bond under 30. That would mark a dramatic shift for the franchise and rule out current front-runners such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, James Norton, 39, and Theo James, 40.

Elordi, who recently played a brooding Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and is best known for his role as the volatile Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, has emerged as the bookmaker’s favorite. His towering 6ft 5in frame, brooding charm, and menacing screen presence have made him a compelling candidate.

"He can do suave, but there’s also something dangerous behind the eyes," a casting insider said. Close behind is Micheal Ward, 27, whose performances in Top Boy and Blue Story have earned him critical acclaim.

A former model, Ward brings both elegance and edge to the screen – qualities that some believe could make him the first Black actor to play Bond.