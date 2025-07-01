R.I.P. Bonnie Blue — Orgy Stunt Queen's Career in Tatters as Rival Lily Phillips Breaks Her X-Rated World Record
X-rated star Bonnie Blue has been eclipsed by rival Lily Phillips, who claims to have beaten her world record for sleeping with the most men in a day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the adult performer, 26, now fears for her career, especially after OnlyFans booted her off the subscription site due to her sex stunts.
New Orgy Record
Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 30, Phillips, 23, said: "For those of you who have followed me for quite some time now will understand that I’ve been wanting to do a certain world record.
"Now, I’m very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that. I did 1,113 men in 12 hours."
She said the 12-hour video will take a "little bit of time" to edit, but she hopes it will be available next week.
Phillips Spent '38 Seconds With Each Man'
Before Blue claimed to have broken the record in January, the title was held by an adult film star called Lisa Sparks at an event in Poland.
Sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours means Phillips spent just 38 seconds with each man, and this event was a bit different because there were no groups.
"Tomorrow, on 29th June, I am holding an event. Now this one is going to be a little bit different. It’s not going to be a group event," she said on TikTok.
"It's gonna be one-to-one, so maybe if you're a little bit more shy or reserved, this one's for you."
Axed From OnlyFans
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Blue had been axed from OnlyFans due to her extreme challenges.
And the porn star is set to be hit in the pocket, as she was raking in $800,000 a month from the website.
A source said: "Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans, and now that's gone.
"Her page has officially been pulled. Her latest stunts have taken things too far. She's crossed a line, and OnlyFans had no choice but to act."
Blue – real name Tia Billinger – claims to have made at least $9.6million per year since joining OnlyFans.
Her extreme sex stunts included a world record attempt which saw her claim to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, which Phillips claims she’s just been beaten
She then challenged Spring Break "barely legal" college boys to see who could give her the best orgasm, with a pledge to pay for the tuition of the "winner."
An OnlyFans spokesperson said: "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service.
"Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."
In May, Blue was also banned from the English soccer club's Nottingham Forest stadium.
Despite being slapped with a permanent stadium suspension by Forest in April after trying to enter the ground and pull off a viral stunt, the adult content creator then sneaked into the away stand, where fans of opponents Chelsea were based, in disguise with a cap, wig, and glasses.
Blue was eventually found and escorted out, with footage circulating online capturing the moment.