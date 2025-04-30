Your tip
‘Orgy Queen’ Bonnie Blue Given Lifetime Ban From Major Soccer Stadium After Being Escorted off Premises For Offering To ‘Pleasure’ Supporters In Latest X-Rated Stunt

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Bonnie Blue has been banned from the English Premier League side's ground after club caught wind of her latest X-rated stunt.

April 29 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

"Orgy Queen" Bonnie Blue has been slapped with a lifetime ban by a major soccer club for offering to pleasure supporters.

RadarOnline.com can reveal English Premier League side Nottingham Forest issued the British porn star with the ban after she was escorted out of their stadium.

bonniebluexox
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Blue was escorted out of the club's stadium by security after offering to pleasure fans.

The infamous sex worker, who claims to have slept with 1,057 men in one day, has spoken about her plan being foiled by security at the City Ground.

Blue, 25, explained: "I recently went to a Nottingham Forest game. Well, I attempted to.

"I put on my socials, 'hey boys, I'm going to be at the game, I'd like to film with you afterwards.'

"I turn up at the football game and the gate security was like, 'you are permanently banned from the ground.'"

bonnie blue nottingham forest fc
Source: MEGA

Nottingham Forest are currently riding high in the English Premier League.

She continued: "I thought when they asked me to go to the side, 'maybe they're upgrading my tickets, maybe they want to escort me to my seat, this is quite nice, it's a good service.'

"They asked to see my tickets, I showed them and they took them off me, saying, 'we're escorting you off the premises.'

"Apparently they don't discriminate against sex workers but I was banned because I was a sex worker.

"I was going to encourage them (the players), give them a good time. I also think if I'm entertaining the supporters it's less people drinking so I'm actually doing something good for their health."

bonniebluexox
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/instagram

Blue's latest stunts have seen her travel Stateside.

Blue, real name Tia Emma Billinger, has seen her profile rocket since embarking on her X-rated stunts.

Earlier this month, she took her exploits Stateside when she sat courtside at a Miami Heat game during a trip to Florida last month.

The adult star linked up with rapper Lil Mabu, creating various pieces of controversial content for their social media followers.

None attracted more attention than when the model was caught lowering her head towards the rapper's crotch during the Rockets-Heat game at Kaseya Center.

The incident sparked outrage among many fans on social media but on Thursday, Lil Mabu premiered his new song.

bonnie blue hottest photos
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

The OnlyFans star has seen her profile rocket off the back of her X-rated stunts,.

Bonnie Blu' is an X-rated rap song which includes references to the British porn star, who also played a huge part in his unveiling of the song.

In a shocking social media post on Instagram, Blue could be seen sucking Lil Mabu's toes, while he was pictured with his hand around Blue's neck.

In another wild clip from the pair's night at the basketball, Lil Mabu can be seen offering Blue's services to Rockets star Amen Thompson. In the video, Thompson ignores the heckles from the controversial pair.

Blue and Lil Mabu were regularly seen on the live TV broadcast, given they sat directly next to the broadcast booth at the side of the court.

The OnlyFans star shared a series of extra photos from her Miami trip, writing: "Lil Mabu isn't so lil after all."

The rapper, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, posted his own gallery of photos, including multiple shots of the pair in bed together.

In one stunt, he holds a Cartier engagement ring, pretending to have proposed to the adult star.

