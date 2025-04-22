Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Next Wife? OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Admits She Would MARRY The Don — 'I Think I Would Be Very Good At Running America'

Split photo of Bonnie Blue, Donald Trump.
Source: @bonnie_bllue_xox/instagram;mega

During a round of 'Kiss, Marry, Avoid,' OnlyFans sensation Bonnie Blue admitted she'd walk down the aisle with Donald Trump.

April 22 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue isn't just after Donald Trump's subscription; she's ready for a marriage license.

During a jaw-dropping round of Kiss, Marry, Avoid, British OnlyFans sensation admitted she’d say "I do" to the 78-year-old U.S. president – but only because she’s convinced she'd be "good at running America," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

bonniebluexox
Source: @bonnie_bllue_xox/instagram

Blue said she would choose to marry President Trump because she'd be 'good at running America.'

Blue, 25, was given three options to choose from while playing the PG version of the Q&A game F---, Marry, Kill: Trump, controversial ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate, and actor Russell Brand.

The adult film star quickly said she'd "avoid" Brand and "kiss" Tate – after joking if she were to kiss Trump, he would "make her face orange with all that fake tan."

trump rating
Source: MEGA

The current president has had his fair share of drama with porn stars, including his controversy with film star Stormy Daniels.

Justifying her reasoning to "marry" the MAGA captain, Blue said: "To be fair, I think I would be very good at running America."

Fans were confused by Blue's shocking answer, with one person commenting on the podcast clip: "Bonnie needs to be studied."

Blue, who famously bedded 1,057 men in a 12 hour span for her channel, is currently planning for 2,000 men in 24 hours for her next stunt.

She has also boasted about bedding all sorts of partners – from nervous virgins to experienced sadomasochists.

In fact, Blue recently revealed her worst partners tend to be wealthy business tycoons – which doesn't bode well for Trump.

She explained: "Some of the weirdest requests I get... they're clearly doing very well. They've got good jobs. They're coming from wealth. Serious professionals.

"The more money you've got, the weirder you can be."

bonnie blue hottest photos
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Blue recently said her worst sexual partners tend to be wealthy business tycoons.

President Trump, meanwhile, knows a thing or two about porn stars.

In 2006, he was involved in a notable controversy with adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2006, who he allegedly had a sexual encounter with.

Ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to prevent her from discussing the affair publicly.

This payment became central to a legal case in 2023, where Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to conceal the payment – which prosecutors argued was an illegal campaign contribution.

In May 2024, Daniels testified about her 2006 encounter with Trump – recalling awkward moments during a dinner that led to him lying on a bed in his boxers.

She clarified there was no threat or alcohol involved, and while she didn't say "no," she felt ashamed afterward and kept it secret for years.

Daniels explained her decision to speak out was prompted by Trump's presidential run and her freedom from a nondisclosure agreement.

stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Trump's lawyers tried to dismiss her testimony, but Daniels remained firm.

He was ultimately found guilty on all counts, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony.

A month after Trump's conviction, former president Joe Biden even took a dig at him during a debate, saying: "The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is the man I am looking at right now."

The republican candidate shot back: "I didn't have sex with a porn star."

