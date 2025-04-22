Trump's Next Wife? OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Admits She Would MARRY The Don — 'I Think I Would Be Very Good At Running America'
Bonnie Blue isn't just after Donald Trump's subscription; she's ready for a marriage license.
During a jaw-dropping round of Kiss, Marry, Avoid, British OnlyFans sensation admitted she’d say "I do" to the 78-year-old U.S. president – but only because she’s convinced she'd be "good at running America," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, 25, was given three options to choose from while playing the PG version of the Q&A game F---, Marry, Kill: Trump, controversial ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate, and actor Russell Brand.
The adult film star quickly said she'd "avoid" Brand and "kiss" Tate – after joking if she were to kiss Trump, he would "make her face orange with all that fake tan."
Justifying her reasoning to "marry" the MAGA captain, Blue said: "To be fair, I think I would be very good at running America."
Fans were confused by Blue's shocking answer, with one person commenting on the podcast clip: "Bonnie needs to be studied."
Blue, who famously bedded 1,057 men in a 12 hour span for her channel, is currently planning for 2,000 men in 24 hours for her next stunt.
She has also boasted about bedding all sorts of partners – from nervous virgins to experienced sadomasochists.
In fact, Blue recently revealed her worst partners tend to be wealthy business tycoons – which doesn't bode well for Trump.
She explained: "Some of the weirdest requests I get... they're clearly doing very well. They've got good jobs. They're coming from wealth. Serious professionals.
"The more money you've got, the weirder you can be."
President Trump, meanwhile, knows a thing or two about porn stars.
In 2006, he was involved in a notable controversy with adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2006, who he allegedly had a sexual encounter with.
Ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to prevent her from discussing the affair publicly.
This payment became central to a legal case in 2023, where Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to conceal the payment – which prosecutors argued was an illegal campaign contribution.
In May 2024, Daniels testified about her 2006 encounter with Trump – recalling awkward moments during a dinner that led to him lying on a bed in his boxers.
She clarified there was no threat or alcohol involved, and while she didn't say "no," she felt ashamed afterward and kept it secret for years.
Daniels explained her decision to speak out was prompted by Trump's presidential run and her freedom from a nondisclosure agreement.
Trump's lawyers tried to dismiss her testimony, but Daniels remained firm.
He was ultimately found guilty on all counts, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony.
A month after Trump's conviction, former president Joe Biden even took a dig at him during a debate, saying: "The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is the man I am looking at right now."
The republican candidate shot back: "I didn't have sex with a porn star."