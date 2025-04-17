EXCLUSIVE: OnlyFans Orgy Queens Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips at War Over Mounting First Space Gangbang Stunt to Cash In On Katy Perry's All-Female Blue Origin Flight
Warring OnlyFans orgy queens Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips have their own space race...to be the first to notch up an out-of-this-world sex romp.
The group sex specialists both want to be the first to turn the atmosphere blue inside Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket ship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the millionaire XXX-rated content creators have the cash to book seats on Bezos’ $ 70,000-a-ticket sub-orbital craft.
They have been inspired by Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn, becoming the latest all-female crew to launch into space.
The Brit pair are now in competition to become members of the 62 Mile High Club.
A source close to them revealed: "They have been in competition for quite some time over who can devise the most outrageous sex challenges and are both looking to thrash out the logistics of them booking a place on the craft and getting down to a gang bang high above the earth."
"And if they could show the footage on their OnlyFans pages, the numbers would be astronomical. It remains to be seen which of the girls can get the idea off the ground first."
We have told how Phillips revealed she first started watching phonographic films as a pre-teen.
RadarOnline.com reported the star, who has been trying to set the record for most sexual partners in one day, said her early viewing habits had a "positive effect" on her upbringing.
Phillips shot to fame after first bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.
The 23-year-old was recently a guest on BBC’s Newsnight, where she revealed she first started watching adult entertainment when she was 11.
"I always thought it was very normal to watch," she said
She said: "I do feel like (watching X-rated content) had a positive effect on me. Like understanding things a bit more."
When asked if she felt "let down" by those who allowed her to access the adult content at such an early age, Phillips recommended everyone should try it: "I do think understanding it more from that age would be helpful."
Phillips is engaged in a never-ending battle with Blue to become the UK's top adult content creator.
Speaking with Daily Mail, Blue talked about her relationship with Phillips, stating: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world sex record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record.
"And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."
Phillips previously had her eyes set next on 25-year-old Blue's record for sleeping with the most men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.
However, the timing apparently didn't work out, as Phillips, who lives overseas, wanted to break the record in the United States, where she found the rules a bit more restrictive.
A friend told us: "The world record bid is not happening right now. Lily is in America, and she's not due back in the UK until next month.
"There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff."