Now Kesha Slates Katy Perry's Space Ride — As Singer Shares Joyous Behind-Scenes Zero Gravity Video Of Blue Origin Flight
It looks like Kesha has joined forces with a fast food giant to poke fun at Katy Perry's space trip.
The Die Young singer appeared to mock Perry's Blue Origin journey with a snarky selfie sipping from a Wendy's cup – shortly after the popular chain took a viral swipe at the star's spaceflight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday morning, 40-year-old Perry was one of the six women on the all-female flight expedition arranged by Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, 55.
The commercial spacecraft also carried CBS co-host Gayle King, 70, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyne, 33, filmmaker Kieranne Flynn, 57, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, 38.
On Tuesday, Perry took to Instagram to share her excitement about "still processing" her Blue Origin journey.
She wrote alongside a zero-gravity video showing clips from inside the rocket: "Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all — 143."
While some fans praised Perry's space trip, others slammed it as "performative feminism" and "narcissism."
And some, like Kesha, potentially threw subtle shade her way.
Soon after, the 38-year-old TikTok singer posted a smiling selfie on X, sipping from a Wendy's cup.
Coincidentally – or not – the photo followed the fast food brand going viral for its harsh response to a photo of Perry in her space suit.
Wendy's responded on X: "Can we send her back?"
Many fans have been left confused by the dig, with one asking: "Why’s Wendy’s throwing shade at Katy??"
Another user said: "Damn Wendy is a savage."
Kesha has long had a feud with Perry over her collaboration with music producer Dr. Luke, whom Kesha fought in court for nearly a decade over rape allegations.
Since Perry's nearly 11-minute space trip, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski have also thrown shade at the all-female crew.
The 41-year-old director posted on Instagram Stories: "A billion dollars bought some good memes."
Ratajkowski expressed her "disgust" over the "beyond-parody" moment in a passionate TikTok post.
On April 14, the New Shepard rocket, built by Bezos's Blue Origin company, took the celebrities into space for just a few minutes before making its way back home.
The rocket was blasted into space at 9:30am ET and returned just after 9:40am ET.
Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy, were also in attendance to cheer on the girl squad.
Before heading to space, the ladies discussed the upcoming trip with Elle magazine.
The Firework singer said: "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a--' in astronaut."
The pop star was so excited after getting the invite, her first thought was: "What am I going to wear?"
She added: "But seriously, I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years. I was investigating all of the possible commercial options.
"Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, 'Sign me up! I'm first in line.'"
After the rocket successfully landed, a recovery team, as well as Bezos, quickly dispatched to the capsule to release the ladies following the historic trip.
Perry notoriously kissed the ground upon arriving back from the journey.