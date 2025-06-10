Too Dirty for OnlyFans! Bonnie Blue 'Has Porn Site Account Axed' Over 'Extreme Content' — Leaving Her 'Without $800,000-a-Month Pay Checks'

Last weekend, Blue, 26, axed plans to hold a meet and greet session in London in which she would be tied up in a glass box.

After pulling the stunt she then planned to host a graphic 24 hour live stream.

But Blue was slammed for "promoting rape culture" and labelled "vile" for announcing what she called "Bonnie Blue's petting zoo."

Explaining the idea during an interview on a podcast, Blue said she was going to be naked and tied up in a glass box, which would be "open for the public" to do basically whatever they want to her.

When the host asked "where" the box was going to be, Blue continued that she would be in "the centre of London" but "in a house."

Making the planned event even more repulsive, Blue told the host she wanted to beat her own record by "doing 2,000" men.