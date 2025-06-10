Too Dirty for OnlyFans! Bonnie Blue 'Has Porn Site Account Axed' Over 'Extreme Content' — Leaving Her 'Without $800,000-a-Month Pay Checks'
Bonnie Blue has been banned from OnlyFans after her extreme sex challenges were deemed too X-rated.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Brit adult performer, who claims to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours, is set to lose out on $800,000 a month after the subscription site's culling.
OnlyFans Clampdown
A source said: "Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans and now that's gone.
"Her page has officially been pulled. Her latest stunts have taken things too far. She's crossed a line and OnlyFans had no choice but to act."
Blue – real name Tia Billinger – claims have made at least $9.6million per year since joining OnlyFans.
X-Rated Stunts Break Rules
Her extreme sex stunts included a world record attempt which saw her claim to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
She then challenged Spring Break "barely legal" college boys to see who could give her the best orgasm – with a pledge to pay for the tuition of the "winner."
An OnlyFans spokesperson said: "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service.
"Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."
Glass Box Stunt Canceled
Last weekend, Blue, 26, axed plans to hold a meet and greet session in London in which she would be tied up in a glass box.
After pulling the stunt she then planned to host a graphic 24 hour live stream.
But Blue was slammed for "promoting rape culture" and labelled "vile" for announcing what she called "Bonnie Blue's petting zoo."
Explaining the idea during an interview on a podcast, Blue said she was going to be naked and tied up in a glass box, which would be "open for the public" to do basically whatever they want to her.
When the host asked "where" the box was going to be, Blue continued that she would be in "the centre of London" but "in a house."
Making the planned event even more repulsive, Blue told the host she wanted to beat her own record by "doing 2,000" men.
Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit is Tossed — Hailing it a Victory for Women's Rights and Crowning Herself Feminist Heroine
Fake Arrest
It comes weeks after Blue was exposed for for deliberately faking an arrest in order to hit the headlines.
Her video sparked a flurry of calls to the police who were left baffled.
She was also banned from English soccer club's Nottingham Forest stadium last month.
Despite being slapped with a permanent stadium suspension by Forest in April after trying to enter the ground and pull off a viral stunt, the adult content creator then sneaked into the away stand, where fans of opponents Chelsea were based, in disguise with a cap, wig and glasses.
Blue was eventually found and escorted out – with footage circulating online capturing the moment.