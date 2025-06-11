EXCLUSIVE: Booze Addiction and 'Affair' — Christie Brinkley Lifts Lid on Life of Horror With Brain Disorder-Stricken Billy Joel

Brinkley explained she "had to walk away" from the relationship, and "I also had to write about it so that people understood why.

"I think that in context, I make it clear that he was under a kind of stress that – no one should have to deal with the kind of stress that he was under. There were extenuating circumstances that were really awful. And so obviously it doesn't excuse it. There is the disease. But it explains why that got out of hand, but I worried about that..."

The blonde beauty continued: "We were together for 12 years. We dated the first year and lived together. We were engaged the next year, and then we were married... And so during that time, I have like maybe four instances in the book of where his behavior hurt me and I explained it, and in context, I think it's understandable."

Despite the drama from their rollercoaster marriage, Brinkley wanted to make it "very clear how magical my time with him was."