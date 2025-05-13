EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas Gloating After Ex-Wife Sophie Turner Split From Latest Boyfriend – 'In His View She Is Totally Undateable!'
A vindictive Joe Jonas is crowing about how ex-wife Sophie Turner has split from Peregrine Pearson, her aristocratic English boyfriend of a year and a half, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former pop bander, 35, has told pals it's no surprise because the Game of Thrones actress, 28, is "in his view at least, totally unlovable."
Turner cryptically announced the breakup when she unfollowed the future Viscount Cowdray on Instagram and posted "spring cleaning," an Italian phrase that means "everything passes."
An insider said: "Joe has been very careful to keep things cordial with Sophie since they settled their divorce terms, but he can't help feeling vindicated that this rebound romance of hers hasn't worked out.
"He had to bite his lip when she was flaunting the romance in everyone's faces and he took a lot of abuse on social media from fans basically saying Sophie had upgraded."
Sources added Jonas was especially bitter over Turner's gushing post to Pearson wishing him a happy birthday last October – four weeks after their divorce had been finalized following a drawn-out court battle over custody of their two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
The source said: "Joe thought that was tacky and insensitive, but he tried to ignore it and told his close friends that karma would do its thing in due course. He doesn't think Sophie believes she has a lot of work to do on herself if she's ever going to have a stable relationship."
Jonas' rep said it's not true the star is gloating and considers Sophie undateable before adding: "They get along very well and coparent."