EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas Gloating After Ex-Wife Sophie Turner Split From Latest Boyfriend – 'In His View She Is Totally Undateable!'

Turner cryptically announced the breakup when she unfollowed the future Viscount Cowdray on Instagram and posted "spring cleaning," an Italian phrase that means "everything passes."

An insider said: "Joe has been very careful to keep things cordial with Sophie since they settled their divorce terms, but he can't help feeling vindicated that this rebound romance of hers hasn't worked out.

"He had to bite his lip when she was flaunting the romance in everyone's faces and he took a lot of abuse on social media from fans basically saying Sophie had upgraded."