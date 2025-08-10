Royal Family Truce? Inside Story of Prince Harry and Dying King Charles' 'Secret Peace Talks' to Make Amends After Estrangement... But This is the Reason Why Meghan Markle Isn't Thrilled

It's a shift for the monarch. It's believed the last time he saw his younger son was at a 30-minute meeting in London in early 2024 after Charles revealed he'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.

In a bombshell May interview, Harry claimed his father "won't speak to me." Yet, he insisted he "would love reconciliation with my family" despite a long estrangement from his father and brother, Prince William, 43. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry said. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

Perhaps Charles got the message. The king's illness is believed to be incurable, and "Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover," explained the source. "There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state."