Prince Harry
Exclusive

Royal Family Truce? Inside Story of Prince Harry and Dying King Charles' 'Secret Peace Talks' to Make Amends After Estrangement... But This is the Reason Why Meghan Markle Isn't Thrilled

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly held secret peace talks amid tension, upsetting Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 10 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

It appeared innocuous enough: Late on a Wednesday afternoon, a trio of professionals in business attire chatted over drinks while sitting outside at London's Royal Over-Seas League. After 10 minutes at a table on the private members club’s first-floor garden terrace, the group headed inside to continue their discussions.

But the trio's identities made it clear this was no insignificant get-together – it was a royal summit. Representing King Charles III was Tobyn Andreae, the monarch's communications secretary. And there, on behalf of Charles' long-estranged son, Prince Harry, was Meredith Maines, the U.S.-based chief communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Liam Maguire, who runs the couple's public relations team in the U.K.

Inside The Secret Peace Talks With King Charles and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is said to be 'torn' as Prince William resists peace talks with Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Following a report describing the al fresco July 9 meeting as "a secret peace summit" in a "rapprochement process," a source confirm RadarOnline.com that it was indeed a first step toward rebuilding Charles and Harry's strained and, for the last two years, practically nonexistent relationship amid a royal family feud that's only intensified since Harry, 40, and his American wife, Meghan Markle, 43, fled Britain for California in 2020. "It's early stages," said the source, "but both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice."

According to a July 14 report from Vanity Fair, Harry asked for the liaison while Maines was in London. RadarOnline.com understands her July trip was a routine part of ongoing planning and engagement on behalf of the Sussexes that entailed meeting with their U.K.-based communications team as well as media, stakeholders and senior figures connected to Harry's patronages. "But Charles wanted the meeting as much as Harry did," said the source.

King Charles' Cancer Battle Is Pushing For A Reunion

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Carey said she initially didn't want to ask Charles anything because she 'didn't want to bother him.'

It's a shift for the monarch. It's believed the last time he saw his younger son was at a 30-minute meeting in London in early 2024 after Charles revealed he'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, for which he is still receiving treatment.

In a bombshell May interview, Harry claimed his father "won't speak to me." Yet, he insisted he "would love reconciliation with my family" despite a long estrangement from his father and brother, Prince William, 43. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry said. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

Perhaps Charles got the message. The king's illness is believed to be incurable, and "Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover," explained the source. "There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state."

Prince Harry arranged the London liaison as part of a renewed push for reconciliation.
Source: MEGA

Nothing is guaranteed. While it's been reported that Harry longs to see members of the royal family attend his beloved Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded military veterans and service members, in 2027 in Birmingham, England, that's a big ask. "Right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face."

Days before the purported summit, a hint that Charles' position was shifting emerged in one prominent U.K. newspaper.

On June 27, The Telegraph reported that the king's evolving funeral plans include his wish for Harry, Markle and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, to participate, with his younger son expected to walk alongside his brother, who would by then be King William V, in a casket procession through London – and for all four Sussexes to attend not only the family vigil that takes place during a deceased monarch's lying in state at Westminster Hall but also the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and Charles' committal in the family crypt at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and King Charles Peace Talks...Without Prince William?

Prince William's absence from the July 9 summit raised eyebrows among royal insiders.
Source: MEGA

Myriad roadblocks to a reunion remain, however. Not least William's feelings on the matter. Royal watchers couldn't help but point out that no representative from the Prince of Wales' camp attended the

July 9 meeting, which sparked speculation about how much – or even if – William knew about it. While some outlets reported Charles wouldn't have kept such crucial information from his heir, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams disagreed, telling one outlet: "The king would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding."

Nonetheless, RadarOnline.com's source asserted the heir to the throne was left out and "likely found out about it after the fact" amid the wary king's fears he could have tried to interfere.

Prince William has reportedly vowed to revoke Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles when he becomes king.
Source: MEGA

That, the source explained, is because "Charles knows William won't have anything to do with Harry and won't budge an inch." As RadarOnline.com and other outlets have previously reported, William has "made it known he intends to strip Harry and Meghan of their [His/Her Royal Highness] titles" when he's king, the source adds.

Future queen Kate Middleton, 43, has publicly supported her husband William, but privately, said the source, "she's torn." Despite enduring criticism from the Sussexes, who've detailed unflattering and damaging private conversations and arguments between their families in interviews, a 2022 Netflix series and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, "she believes the monarchy would benefit if William and Harry ended their rift," claims the source.

It would also "be better for Charles' legacy and for the children," added the source, noting, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, "barely know their cousins."

Markle has been kept out of the 'loop.'
Source: MEGA

The Waleses aren't the only ones reeling. "Meghan has been kept out of the loop for the most part," a second insider told RadarOnline.com. "She understands Harry's urgency to mend fences with his father, but she's alarmed."

Accustomed to being in control, she's questioned what it could mean for the future of their marriage to reforge a connection to the same people she and Harry previously claimed tacitly sanctioned palace courtiers' attacks on them in the U.K. press leading them to leave Britain in 2020.

"She must be worried the royals could try to lure Harry back and nudge her out," added the second insider.

With Prince George and cousins distant, insiders said the monarchy's family bond is 'fraying.'
Source: MEGA

Though William's reign may come sooner than many anticipated, he's not king yet. As far as the Sussex problem is concerned, "Charles has the power to change things," said the source, who believes he wants to bridge the divide between The Firm and Harry.

"But it's still a very tenuous situation. If either side stands his ground or becomes defensive," added the source, "it could all come tumbling down."

