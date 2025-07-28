EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke, Begging Con-Artists!' How Desperate Money Bail-Out Plea Was at Heart of 'Cash-Strapped' Sussexes' Royal Family Peace Talks Summit
Prince Harry is being accused of returning to the UK with a "begging bowl" following the collapse of the Sussexes' $100million Netflix deal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal royal experts are convinced a desperate cash-grab was behind his and wife Meghan Markle's recent bombshell peace talks with King Charles, as he's worried having his streaming cash stripped away will make it impossible for them to fund their lavish life, which includes mansion upkeep, a team of staff, and a $4million-a-year security bill.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson backed up our sources, saying: "The (streaming) deal was always about $100million… and that figure blew people's minds.
"Where does it leave them now? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts. "They've lost Spotify, they've lost Netflix. They can't keep going on Princess Diana's inheritance forever."
In a scathing remark following the collapse of Harry and Markle's Spotify deal, senior executive Bill Simmons branded the couple "f------ grifters." accusing them of cashing in on royal connections without delivering substance.
Our source said: "The feeling is the Sussexes are on the grift again and have their begging bowl out to King Charles to save them. 'They really are like a pair of con artists – and not very good ones.'"
Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, held informal talks with Buckingham Palace in recent weeks, in a bid to ease tensions with the Royal Family.
But royal insiders suggested the motivation may be more financial than familial, following a string of failed media ventures and rising costs associated with their lavish Montecito lifestyle.
A Netflix insider confirmed that the streaming platform has opted not to renew its five-year contract with the Sussexes, set to expire in September.
Although both parties agreed to part ways without an official announcement, sources described the relationship as effectively over. The decision followed dismal viewership figures for both of the couple's latest shows.
Markle's cookery and lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, failed to generate traction, drawing just 5.3 million viewers globally and ranking 383rd in the company's most recent engagement report.
One Netflix source said the series had everything in its favor – "name, platform, press" – but still delivered "dismal" numbers. And one of its army of critics described it as an "exercise in narcissism."
Meanwhile, Harry's sports docuseries, Polo, performed even worse, attracting just 500,000 views and placing 3,442nd among the platform's offerings.
One Netflix executive said: "They're just waiting for the credits to roll on their deal now. There's no appetite for anything new."
The streaming giant's recent deal with King Charles III and Idris Elba for a documentary on The King's Trust is also understood to have complicated its ongoing relationship with Harry and Markle, raising potential conflict-of-interest concerns.
While Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has shown signs of commercial success – her wine and cookie range reportedly sold out online – marketing experts have criticized it for lacking depth.
Harry, who retains two modest-paying roles with Travalyst and BetterUp, has returned to charity work.
Last month, he visited Angola with The Halo Trust, echoing his tragic mother's legacy by walking through a minefield.
However, his philanthropic efforts are unlikely to cover the couple's mounting expenses.
Their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home in Montecito carries an annual mortgage estimated at $400,000, with additional staffing costs of $230,000.
Security, which Harry deems essential due to his military service, reportedly costs around $4million annually.
With Spotify and Netflix gone, and no clear new revenue stream, royal expert Norman Baker said their options are shrinking.
He declared: "They've done the big hits – the podcast, the book. There's nothing else to sell apart from themselves."